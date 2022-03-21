Matt Ryan Becomes Colts’ Fix for Carson Wentz Mistake

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard took a second to gather his thoughts at his annual season-ending press conference on January 20.

The Colts were four days removed from an embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that cost the team a shot at the postseason. After having a 98% chance to make the playoffs just two weeks prior, they would be watching from home.

“Pissed” was the word Ballard used, and it showed on his face.

“The expectations are higher,” Ballard admitted. “Frank and I have been together for four years and have been building this. The expectations are high, and we accept that. I won’t sit up here and make excuses as to why we got our ass beat in Jacksonville because that’s what happened. We got our ass beat.

“Ultimately that falls on me, that falls on my shoulders…It’s something that we’ll work and go to work and ask some very hard, tough questions over the next month, month and a half, to fix it.”

As the weeks went on, Ballard and head coach Frank Reich met with owner Jim Irsay, discussing what their next moves would be and the tough decisions that would be made. The main topic of those discussions was quarterback Carson Wentz. After the Colts traded a first and third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Wentz just a year ago, there was doubt that Wentz could lead the team where they wanted to go.

The Colts did not blame their late-season collapse solely on Wentz’s shoulders. The entire team was responsible for letting complacency set in and not focusing on the details when the job had yet to be finished. But Wentz’s erratic play, combined with his passive leadership style and failure to “make the layups” in the offense ultimately led to his time in Indy coming to an end.

The decision was made that the Colts would be moving on from Wentz in 2022, either via trade or releasing the quarterback outright. Luckily for the Colts, the Washington Commanders came calling. The Colts were able to recoup a 2022 third-round pick, a swap of 2022 second-round picks that moved Indy up five spots in the second round, and a conditional 2023 third-round pick that can become a second if Wentz plays 70% of the snaps.

The trade ended the failed Wentz experiment with the Colts out a first-round pick and starring down less than stellar quarterback classes in free agency and the draft. Jimmy Garoppolo, Jameis Winston, and Baker Mayfield were the names thrown around as possible options in 2022.

But in the end, Ballard and the Colts had other plans, seizing on an opportunity that presented itself when Deshaun Watson became available.

While Watson chose the Cleveland Browns as his destination, it sent a ripple effect through the league. For the Atlanta Falcons, one of the teams who were finalists for Watson’s services, their failed pursuit had soured their relationship with longtime franchise quarterback Matt Ryan. After 14 seasons, the Falcons and Ryan were headed towards a divorce.

That’s when the Colts made their move. Indy had already been in contact with the Falcons for the past 10 days discussing potential deals for Ryan if Watson had chosen to come to Atlanta. Those talks continued even after Watson had made his decision, as the Falcons contemplated whether to move on from Ryan or try to repair the relationship.

Once the decision was made to move on, Ryan’s camp informed the Falcons that the quarterback’s preferred destination was Indianapolis. The Falcons wanted to do right by the man who led the franchise for 14 seasons and took them to a Super Bowl. With the number of teams in the quarterback market becoming fewer by the day, the Colts became the obvious trade partner.

On Monday, the Falcons agreed to trade Ryan to the Colts for a 2022 third-round pick , No. 82 overall. Ryan will be the starting quarterback for the Colts in 2022, joining forces with Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. to take the Colts to the next level.

The Colts trading away Wentz and trading for Ryan is a referendum on the position for the franchise. The team traded in a younger, more athletic yet volatile gunslinger for a veteran, cerebral game manager at the position, who has a chance to regain some of his Pro Bowl form under Reich.

When comparing Ryan and Wentz, there are plenty of differences. Ryan’s strengths include his ability to dissect defenses at the line of scrimmage, get rid of the ball quickly, and make accurate throws to his receivers all over the field. For Wentz, it is the mobility and arm strength that stand out with the potential for highlight plays at any time.

The biggest difference comes in making the big mistake at the most crucial time. The Colts could not count on Wentz when the game was on the line. In Ryan, they can, and it should make a major difference in how the Colts attack end of game situations.

Another major difference is the leadership aspect of the quarterback position. Ryan has been revered for his professionalism and leadership his entire career, with teammates of all ages and backgrounds vouching for the type of person and leader he is in the locker room. While Wentz did not cause any issues within the Colts’ locker room in 2021, the team felt there was much to be desired with him as a leader and in the locker room. That will not be an issue with Ryan.

With Ryan at the helm, the Colts can now look to upgrade the roster around him. The Colts still need to add pieces at wide receiver, tight end, and possibly left tackle. The secondary could also use some help as both cornerback and safety present depth issues. But with the quarterback in place, the Colts can now focus their attention on those areas.

There’s no denying that the Carson Wentz experiment was a failure in Indy. The Colts gave up an absurd haul for a player who only lasted one season in Indianapolis. It was about recouping what they could and finding an option that could make the team competitive in 2022.

Ballard did just that. In the end, the Colts obtained Ryan, a second-round pick that is five spots better than their original, a third-round pick that is nine spots better than their original, and a future third that has a good chance of becoming a second. A great haul for a general manager who remained patient throughout the last of couple weeks and played his cards right with the right teams.

The problem regarding the long-term future at quarterback for the Colts still remains. Ryan will be 37 at the beginning of the 2022 season and only has two years left on his current contract . However, this bides the Colts more time as they continue searching for the long-term answer while still being competitive in a very tough AFC.

Ballard and Reich admittedly made a mistake trading for Wentz last season. But what is more important is, like in most cases, how they react and respond to that mistake.

With Matty Ice, the response is off to a great start.

Have thoughts regarding the Colts acquiring Matt Ryan from the Falcons? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know what you think!

