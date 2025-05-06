Colts May Experience 'Unbelievable' Change Since Last Year
The Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback spot will be determined later this year following a competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.
By now, that reality has begun to set in for Colts fans. However, go back last year and tell them what the future holds and it would come completely out of left field.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports came up with a list of scenarios around the NFL that may transpire this year that would've seemed unbelievable this time last year, and Jones usurping Richardson as the Colts' starting quarterback was among them.
"In 2024, the electric but banged-up Richardson was just entering his second season as the Colts' former No. 4 overall draft pick," Benjamin wrote. "All of a sudden, he might not even be guaranteed a real job as Shane Steichen's quarterback, with Jones leaving the Giants -- and a short stint as a Minnesota Vikings reserve -- to compete for the top spot this summer. It's not inconceivable that Jones will win out due primarily to availability."
Richardson was limited to just four starts as a rookie in 2023 due to a season-ending shoulder injury. However, after largely being considered raw and unready for the challenge when drafted, he performed better than expected in that limited time.
There was much buzz about Richardson going into year two. However, he had some moments where he looked absolutely awful in 2024, regressing from the promise he showed as a rookie. That led to him getting benched for a pair of games. Although he looked much more comfortable upon his return, by the end of the season, it wasn't clear what Richardson's future with the Colts looked like.
Jones' career was also looking up at one point with the New York Giants, earning a $160 million contract extension following a breakout 2022 campaign. He was limited to just six games the following season due to a season-ending knee injury (just a few weeks after Richardson's injury). His 2024 season also went off in disaster, ultimately being benched before asking (and receiving) his release. He then signed on with the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad for the remainder of the season before hitting free agency this March.
The fact that Richardson will face competition for the starting quarterback role isn't unbelievable compared to this time last year, but the fact that it's Jones sort of is.
The Colts' quarterback competition pits two players together whom the team hopes reaches their potential, but at the same time, both players may be facing their final opportunity to be seen as high-potential, long-term starters.