Colts Meeting with Mountainous Offensive Tackle
When it comes to taking a swing on young project offensive tackles, the Indianapolis Colts have a type. The team likes to invest in incredibly tall, long, athletic players with tons of upside to stash and develop near the bottom of the depth chart, and they may have their sights set on another candidate.
According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Colts held a pre-draft meeting Tuesday night with BYU offensive tackle Caleb Etienne ahead of the Big 12 pro day this week.
At 6'8" and 320 pounds, the 23-year-old Etienne is a physically imposing prospect. However, getting into a program where he can get a routine and be developed would be beneficial. He began his collegiate career at Fort Scott Community College in 2019 before transferring to Butler Community College in 2020. Etienne's season was cancelled, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he transferred to Oklahoma State in 2021. Etienne eventually found a resting spot at BYU, where he played in 2023 and 2024.
In his four seasons of major college football, Etienne started 30 games between left tackle, right tackle, and right guard.
The Colts need depth at offensive tackle behind starters Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith. Matt Goncalves, who was the team's swing tackle last year as a rookie, may be slated to move inside to right guard to replace Will Fries. Blake Freeland -- another BYU alum who was the swing tackle in 2023 -- has struggled in his two seasons. The Colts also have Luke Tenuta and Jack Wilson to compete for spots.
If selected during or signed after by the Colts in the draft, Etienne would join a mountainous group of tackles, as Freeland is 6'7", 302, Tenuta is 6'9", 315, and Wilson is 6'11", 310.
