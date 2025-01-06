Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. Gives Eye-Opening Details on Back Injury
The Indianapolis Colts concluded their 2024 season with an AFC South victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-23 with an overtime field goal from Matt Gay. However, now that Indy's season is over, many players have discussed the campaign and aired their thoughts on the 8-9 finish.
One that stood out was wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who was hampered all year by a back injury and played through it. What was surprising was what the former USC Trojan pass-catcher revealed to the local media in more detail.
Pittman had a fracture in his lower back and was aware of it before the regular season kicked off in joint practices with the Arizona Cardinals. This is a testament to the toughness of Pittman as a receiver, still catching 69 passes for 808 receiving yards (11.7 average) and three scores.
Pittman explained his decision to play through his setback: "That's just what you have to do for the guys." Pittman continued by saying "This isn't a fair-weather sport, guys like Quenton (Nelson), Jonathan Taylor, D-Buck (DeForest Buckner), they deserve my best even when I don't feel up to it."
The Colts' team captain looked off all season and its glaringly apparent now why Pittman wasn't himself. Playing wide receiver in the NFL through a lower back fracture is near insanity, but Pittman is getting evaluated for possible surgery soon.
While Pittman didn't play his best through struggling with a back ailment, Josh Downs and Alec Pierce stepped up to help the injured star in the passing game. Downs secured 72 catches for 803 receiving yards (11.2 average) and five touchdowns through 14 games, leading Indy in receptions and placing second in targets to Pittman (107).
As for Pierce, he hauled in 37 catches for 824 receiving yards (22.3 average - league best), and a team-leading seven touchdown receptions, showing that 2025 might be a big season for this trio of offensive weapons if Pittman can overcome his back.
We'll see what impact Pittman playing through pain and injury will have on his 2025 offseason and sixth year with the Colts' franchise. CEO Jim Irsay announced that general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen will remain in their respective positions for next year, so that means that quarterback Anthony Richardson is still the investment for the future.
For Richardson to have success, Pittman must be healthier than he was in 2024. Pittman's toughness is admirable and will hopefully instill a will to win within Indy's seemingly broken locker room culture. The Colts have a lot of questions to answer and decisions to make in the upcoming months leading to the NFL draft.
Pittman's status is 100% locked in, but the rest of the offense, defense, and special teams have multiple spots that warrant a shift if the Colts want to make the playoffs in Steichen's third year. We'll see what happens from the brass within the organization and if winds of change are on the forecast.
