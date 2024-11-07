Colts 2024 Midseason Awards Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts haven't had an ideal first half of the 2024 season, with a 4-5 record, QB drama, and dissension surrounding the franchise nine weeks in. However, despite a rocky start to the year, Shane Steichen's troops aren't out of playoff contention and have plenty to play for before 2024 concludes. With that in mind, here are the Colts' midseason awards, starting with the best offensive weapon.
Best Offensive Player | WR Josh Downs
The Colts were expecting a second-year jump from wide receiver Josh Downs, and he's exceeded that goal to become the go-to pass-catcher for Shane Steichen's offense. While star wideout Michael Pittman Jr. has struggled with a lingering back injury, Downs has emerged with the most catches on the team (38 catches) and is tied with Alec Pierce for most touchdowns (3).
Downs is on pace to top his impressive rookie season and appears to get better with every game played, showing an ability to avoid a possible sophomore slump that plagues so many young names in the NFL. Head coach Steichen is impressed with his young receiver's progress in year two, calling Downs 'one of the smartest' players he's been around.
Best Defensive Player | CB Kenny Moore II
The Colts have a true veteran presence in cornerback Kenny Moore II. The former Valdosta State alum has spent his career with Indianapolis (2017-current), notching a Pro Bowl (2021) and 557 tackles (35 for loss), 10.0 sacks, 58 passes defended, and 17 interceptions. Fast-forward to 2024 and nothing has changed for the ever-consistent Moore.
Moore boasts Indy's best Pro Football Focus defense grade (80.5 with 20% snap count minimum) and has played fantastic football in his eighth season, logging 3 passes defended, 41 tackles (3 for loss), and a fumble recovery return for touchdown in seven games. There were others to consider for this entry, but Moore sticks out as Indy's best defender with his toughness, consistency, and efficiency as the top cornerback.
Biggest Surprise | S Nick Cross
Before the start of the 2024 campaign, many wrote off safety Nick Cross as too young and inexperienced to start opposite Julian Blackmon. After Cross' first two years didn't ignite fireworks, the belief was a free agent addition like now-Atlanta Falcons safety, Justin Simmons, was desperately needed. However, Cross isn't just proving the critics wrong, he's one of Indy's best defensive players at a mere 23 years old.
Cross has PFF defensive grades of 63.4 overall, 54.7 coverage, and 79.9 run. While the coverage can use work, Cross is improving as he gains the on-field experience and is tied with cornerback Jaylon Jones for the team-lead in interceptions (2). Cross currently has 86 tackles, 3 passes defended, and 1 fumble forced along with his interceptions. Cross is easily the biggest surprise this year minus waiver addition, cornerback Samuel Womack III.
Biggest Disappointment | WR Michael Pittman Jr.
There must be a disclaimer with Pittman's entry as the biggest disappointment, his lingering back injury. After putting together a stellar 2023 campaign with 109 catches (156 targets) for 1,152 receiving yards and 4 TDs, Pittman has fallen off a cliff in 2024. Through 9 games (7 starts) Pittman is a shell of his former productivity, with 30 catches (57 targets) for 366 yards (12.2 average), and 2 touchdowns.
Pittman is playing hurt, plain and simple, and it's barely helping Indianapolis' offense in the process. If the Colts decide to either place Pittman on injured reserve or rest him, it wouldn't be the worst idea. Given that Jonathan Taylor exists in the backfield and Downs, Pierce, and Adonai Mitchell can man the WR roles, Pittman likely isn't needed while injured. He's tough, sure, but back injuries are no joke, and Pittman is arguably playing around 50-60% health.
Most Important Player | RB Jonathan Taylor
*Honorable Mention | DT DeForest Buckner
Quarterback is the most important position, but for the Colts, it's running back Taylor that is the most important player. As mentioned along with the entry, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner nearly took the spot, but Taylor runs the show for Steichen's squad. Taylor has dealt with injuries this year, limiting him to six games played. However, he's been lights-out with 502 rushing yards on 105 rushes (4.8 average), and 5 rushing scores. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 100 receiving yards.
Taylor is coming off a bad performance against the Minnesota Vikings where the offense was out of sync, grabbing only 48 rushing yards on 13 carries for a sub-par 3.7 average. The former All-Pro rushing king is lightning in a bottle every time he has the football, so look for the superstar running back to find his stride again soon, and likely for a big performance.
