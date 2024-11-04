Colts Risers and Fallers in Humiliating Loss to Vikings
The Indianapolis Colts lost their second straight game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, falling 21-13. While the deficit isn't ugly, the Indianapolis offense was. After benching Anthony Richardson for Joe Flacco at quarterback to give the team the 'best chance to win,' this is a tougher loss than it likely needed to be with such a baffling decision.
Now with more questions than answers, here are the risers and fallers for the 4-5 Colts after a sad showing under the bright lights of primetime.
Riser | Linebackers
While the Colts' offense was disgusting, the defense played fantastic. The attention for this entry goes to linebackers E.J. Speed and Zaire Franklin, each of whom had great performances. Starting with Speed, the veteran put up a team-high 12 tackles (2 for loss) and was a constant in run support. As for Franklin, he notched 8 tackles, a pass defended, and a huge red zone interception of Vikings QB Sam Darnold.
The Colts have had ups and downs from their linebacking duo, but Franklin and Speed played like true defensive field generals against a tough Vikings offense. They'll look to continue that momentum against the Buffalo Bills in week 10.
Faller | Matt Gay
Colts kicker Matt Gay has struggled to hit 50+ yard field goals in 2024, and those haunted him again when Indianapolis desperately needed points. While Gay's overall performance was 2/3 FGs (long of 54) and 1/1 XP for 7 points total, the issues with longer field goals are becoming concerning for in-game situations.
While Gay did notch one of the 50+ yarders (54), Indianapolis might have been in a completely different situation later in the game if that field goal had been made. Gay now rests at 2/5 (40%) on 50+-yard field goals this year and 14/17 overall, with every miss coming deep.
Riser | Grover Stewart
The Colts' defensive front came to play against the Vikings on Sunday evening. While DeForest Buckner had a nice outing (6 tackles, 1 sack), counterpart Grover Stewart was a menace, bullying Vikings offensive linemen on his way to 4 tackles (1 for loss), 2 sacks, and a fumble forced. The Darnold fumble was scooped up for a defensive touchdown by cornerback Kenny Moore II.
Stewart's presence was felt against the Vikings as more than just a run defender. If Stewart can compile more performances like this showing, it will give other Colts players possible chances to shine in the defensive trenches with tough opponents ahead.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Faller | Michael Pittman Jr.
Colts' star pass-catcher Michael Pittman Jr. had another lowly performance, this time in a losing effort against the Vikings. Pittman was targeted 4 times and hauled in a single catch for 14 yards. On the season the former USC Trojan has a mere 30 catches for 366 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. If this trend continues, Pittman will finish with around 57 catches for 691 receiving yards and 4 scores.
This isn't ideal after Indianapolis paid Pittman a shiny new three-year, $70 million deal in the 2024 offseason. Instead, 2023 third-rounder Josh Downs has emerged as the best pass-catcher for Indianapolis this season. Pittman has to turn things around because as of now he's representing a shell of his former self while Downs is breaking out as a better option at receiver.
Riser | Nick Cross
Safety Nick Cross continues to impress in year three with Indianapolis, and he continued the momentum against the Vikings. Cross finished second on the team with 10 tackles (7 solo), 1 pass defended, and an interception.
To say Cross has panned out for the defense is an understatement, now with 86 tackles and 2 interceptions in 9 games this season. Cross has displayed fantastic qualities in his development as an NFL pro and continued that under the primetime lights. If the former Maryland Terrapin can finish the second half of 2024 the way he started, he'll conclude as one of the Colts' best defensive players.
Faller | Joe Flacco
The benching of Richardson for Flacco has had a bumpy beginning, as the veteran looked 39 years old against an aggressive Brian Flores defense. Flacco was sacked 3 times, pressured into erratic decisions, and very conservative with his passes. In total the former Super Bowl MVP was 16/27 passing for 179 yards through the air and an interception. Flacco failed to generate many explosive plays or solid drives to sustain time of possession.
The Colts still have teams like the Bills and Detroit Lions ahead on their schedule. As long as Flacco remains under center, upcoming defensive opponents will focus on Jonathan Taylor to bottle up Indy's passing attack. Things at the quarterback position look as confusing as ever for the Colts but must get better if they hope to make the postseason.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.