The Indianapolis Colts are looking to end a four-game losing streak against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football this week.

The Colts have fallen from the one seed in the AFC to completely out of the playoffs in just over a month. With Philip Rivers under center, there's no guarantee things will get any better.

The Colts are dealing with injuries across the board right now, and five players missed Thursday's practice ahead of Monday's action.

Colts' Injury Report

Gardner sat out his seventh consecutive practice due to a calf strain he suffered against the Houston Texans in Week 13. The team expects Gardner to return at some point this season, with Colts head coach Shane Steichen saying that Gardner is progressing well.

Raimann missed practice after suffering an elbow injury against the Seattle Seahawks last week. The Colts are already down Braden Smith on the right side, making Raimann's status one to watch as the week goes on.

Gould, the starting return man, missed last week's action against Seattle. The Colts played practice squad receiver Coleman Owen in his place.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) signals a first down after a catch Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pierce has been on and off the injury report all year long, but usually, if he is a participant on the first day of practice, it means he'll play. Pierce only had one catch last weekend, but it was a big one, giving the Colts a first down to eventually set up Blake Grupe's 60-yard field goal.

Richardson practiced for the first time in months as the Colts opened his 21-day practice window. Steichen says Richardson is still dealing with some minor vision limitations, so the team is unsure if he'll return this season.

Buckner is in the second week of his 21-day practice window, and his full participation is a positive indication that he could suit up against his former squad on Monday.

The Colts will hope for no set backs with Abdullah, Nelson, and Scott as they prepare to fight for their postseason lives.

The 49ers haven't released their official injury report, but multiple key players weren't seen at practice.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was out due to an ankle and PCL sprain, left guard Spencer Buford was out due to ankle and knee injuries, defensive tackle Jordan Elliot is dealing with a knee issue, and linebacker Nick Martin is in concussion protocol.

Recommended Articles