Colts Mock Draft Roundup: Final Version Reveals Favorites
For the final time this year, Horseshoe Huddle brings you the "Indianapolis Colts Mock Draft Roundup."
Throughout the last couple of months, we have followed who draft experts across the web have projected the Colts to select in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Before free agency began, the tone was a bit different, but after the Colts added some impact players on defense, mock drafters have shifted their focus to a primary position: tight end.
With the draft set to begin Thursday evening at 8:00 p.m. E.T., we give you one last helping of what the Colts are projected to do. Until next year!
TE Colston Loveland, Michigan (4)
"Loveland can be Anthony Richardson's seam-stretcher and really improve the Colts' tight end room, which didn't even reach 500 receiving yards last season. It's a huge year for Richardson, and if the Colts want to properly evaluate him as their future under center, they should build up his supporting cast." -- Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
*TRADE: Colts send 1:14 and 3:80 fto Bears for 1:10* -- "GM Chris Ballard & Co. get a 6-foot-6 tight end who has many teams enchanted ahead of Round 1. This pick would be about instant offense for a team that needs it." -- Peter Schrager, ESPN
"The Colts are favored to take a tight end first at even odds or slightly shorter in the market, and Loveland has strongly trended to hitting his Under at every book, including sitting at -260 to go Under 14.5 at FanDuel. The market considers this his floor and has a tier break after this, with other prospects in this range either juiced to their Over or not showing up on draft position props." -- Sportsbook betting odds, CBS Sports
"Nearly every year Chris Ballard has one of the tallest teams in all of football, so why not add the 6-foot-5 tight end to the mix? Indy lost Kylen Granson in free agency and needs all the weapons it can get to make sure the Colts make the right decision at quarterback." -- Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports
TE Tyler Warren, Penn State (3)
"This shouldn't be a surprise, as the Colts have been expected to select a tight end throughout the predraft process. Warren would be the best player available and fill a major need." -- Matt Miller, ESPN
"The Colts continue to build out their pass-catching group, adding a talented go-to tight end in Warren. The former Nittany Lion is a powerfully built athlete who breaks tackles to pick up yards after the catch and consistently wins at the catch point. He’ll be critical in helping Anthony Richardson make a jump in 2025." -- Danny Kelly, The Ringer
"This has to be the dream scenario for Indianapolis. Think of a more talented Dallas Goedert in Shane Steichen’s offense. Last season, Colts tight ends Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory combined for 39 catches. In 2022, with Steichen as the Eagles offensive coordinator, Goedert had 55 catches for 702 yards." -- Todd McShay, The Ringer
S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
"There will be heavy consideration for Michigan TE Colston Loveland here, but new DC Lou Anarumo will be psyched when GM Chris Ballard calls this choice in. Expect Emmanwori to make an early impact." -- Charles Davis, NFL.com
CB Will Johnson, Michigan
"Johnson would’ve gone much higher if he didn’t have an injury-plagued season and draft process, but at his best he’s a dominant cornerback. That’s someone that the Colts need, and he fits the size parameters that they like for their cornerbacks." -- Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports
OT Armand Membou, Missouri
"With 29-year-old Braden Smith entering Year 8 of his career, the Colts could acquire their right tackle of the future here. As a big-bodied edge blocker with twinkle toes and heavy hands, Membou has the star power general manager Chris Ballard tends to covet in a top prospect." -- Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
DE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
"Colts GM Chris Ballard has always placed a premium on athletic traits, and Stewart offers those in a big way. This feels very similar to the selection of Kwity Paye when he was coming out of college in 2021. Indianapolis drafts an edge rusher in the first round for the second year in a row (Laiatu Latu in 2024) after losing Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency." -- Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
Stay tuned to Horseshoe Huddle for around-the-clock coverage of the draft, from instant analysis, grades, film on draftees, quotes, and so much more!