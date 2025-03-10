Colts Mock Draft Roundup: New Favorite Emerging at No. 14?
The Indianapolis Colts are a team with quite a few needs to address this offseason. Some are more glaring than others, but overall, most analysts have identified the biggest areas for improvement on Indy's roster.
While it's common to see cornerback or safety linked to the Colts in mock drafts, tight end is usually the easiest line to draw, especially with players like Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland available in Round 1.
Warren had been the exhaustive favorite to go to the Colts for much of the early draft process, and he's still a common name mocked to the Colts. However, recently, there's been a shift toward Loveland. This biggest reason appears to be that Warren is just unlikely to make it all the way to the 14th overall pick for the Colts unless they were to aggressively trade up to pursue him.
Teams like the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Miami Dolphins make sense to target Warren ahead of the Colts. Don't rule out dark horses like the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders (again, seriously), who already have top tight ends but could either be willing to make their group an incredible position of strength or create room on their roster for Warren by moving existing players.
With that said, today's roundup brings plenty of Warren-Loveland flavor, but also a handful of other opportunities for the Colts' roster.
TE Colston Loveland, Michigan (2)
"Connecting the Colts with a tight end here is far from original, but it makes a lot of sense. Loveland has the pass-catching athleticism that will make him an immediate asset for whoever is playing quarterback in Indianapolis next season." -- Dane Brugler, The Athletic
"The Colts had the fewest receiving yards from tight ends in the NFL in 2024. They also need to add at the position because Mo Alie-Cox is set to be a free agent. Loveland performed well despite erratic Michigan QB play this past season, catching 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns. He's a glorified big receiver who transitions in and out of breaks with ease while showing excellent hands. He's better flexed out but can play in-line if needed. Loveland could create mismatches and be the safety blanket quarterback Anthony Richardson desperately needs." -- Jordan Reid, ESPN
CB Jahdae Barron, Texas
"Barron running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash was just about his last box to check as an outside cornerback after a stellar year of transitioning to the role. He has now shown that he can be an impact player at safety, in the nickel and on the outside. As an off-zone defender, he would be perfect for new Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. " -- Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
IOL Tyler Booker, Alabama
"I wanted to put tight end Tyler Warren here, but the opportunity to pair Booker with Quenton Nelson might be too enticing for Chris Ballard to pass up." -- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
CB Will Johnson, Michigan
"The question surrounding Will Johnson is whether or not he has the desired long speed to play cornerback in the NFL. Johnson opted not to run at the NFL Scouting Combine and could still choose not to do so at the Michigan Pro Day. I stand on the fact that Johnson's 2023 tape was as good as any at the position since Patrick Surtain II." -- Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
CB Darien Porter, Iowa State
"There's not much Colts GM Chris Ballard likes more than long, uber-athletic cornerbacks, and Porter had the finest all-around workout of the cornerback class at the combine." -- Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
FS Malaki Starks, Georgia
"The Colts add playmaking talent to their secondary with Starks, a versatile defender with the skill set to line up all over the field. The former Georgia star has excellent instincts in coverage and makes plays as both a blitzer and run defender." -- Danny Kelly, The Ringer
TE Tyler Warren, Michigan
"Tyler Warren accounted for 49% of Penn State's offense as a receiver, passer and runner. No player has done more for his draft stock than Warren, who was a late Day 2/Day 3 pick over the summer and could end up going higher than the middle of the first round." -- Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.