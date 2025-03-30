Colts Mock Draft Roundup: Three Names, One Overwhelming Favorite
There are a few highly common names that have been mocked to the Indianapolis Colts throughout the pre-draft process, and each week here on the Horseshoe Huddle Mock Draft Roundup seems to swing the pendulum toward one of them.
This week is no different, as the common names stay the same, but one of them gets the overwhelming attention for the Colts with the 14th overall pick.
TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
"Getting Anthony Richardson to play to his full potential is the first priority in Indy. Loveland will give the young quarterback easy completions and big plays downfield, too." -- Charles Davis, NFL.com
"The Colts really need a receiving upgrade at tight end. Loveland provides that, even if he won't be cleared for contact until July following shoulder surgery. Despite playing through the injury for most of last season, Loveland was targeted more than twice as often as any other pass catcher in a limited Michigan passing game." -- Eric Edholm, NFL.com
"The Colts will draft Loveland to address their biggest need. Loveland is more of a wide receiver than he is a tight end, which allows him to run more creative routes and opens up a playbook. He’s a mismatch for the defense." -- Geoff Schwartz, FOX Sports
"The Colts badly need a tight end, and while Tyler Warren is the hot name thanks to his extreme versatility and elite production last season, Colston Loveland was the clear TE1 entering the 2024 campaign. He just didn't have anyone at Michigan capable of throwing him the ball -- and STILL finished with 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns." -- TE Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports
"Perhaps my favorite player/team pairing is this one right here. The Indianapolis Colts haven’t had a difference-making tight end in a long time, and this is the perfect class for them to take their swing. Colston Loveland is an athletic receiving tight end who runs outstanding routes. He is surprisingly quick-twitched and sudden for a player his size and pairs that athleticism with excellent hands and ball skills. He would be a weapon for whoever is under center at quarterback."
7-round mock draft -- Rd 2: LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA | Rd 3: OT Cameron Williams, Texas | Rd 4: QB Will Howard, Ohio State | Rd 5: S RJ Mickens, Clemson | Rd 6: RB Woody Marks, USC | Rd 7: LB Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State -- Brentley Weissman, Pro Football Network
"The Colts had only 39 receptions from their tight ends this past season, the fewest in the NFL. Loveland would provide an immediate upgrade as a natural pass catcher with soft hands, elite agility in space and the speed to run himself open. He missed time with a shoulder injury and was in a sling at the combine in late February, but it won't affect the start of his NFL career. Loveland was the Michigan passing game this past season, catching 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns despite anemic QB play. He also became an accomplished move blocker in the Wolverines' run-heavy scheme, which Colts RB Jonathan Taylor will appreciate."
7-round mock draft -- Rd 2: OL Donovan Jackson, Ohio State | Rd 3: ED Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA | Rd 4: LB Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia | Rd 5: CB Upton Stout, WKU | Rd 6: S Dante Trader Jr., Maryland | Rd 7: LB Eugene Asante, Auburn -- Matt Miller, ESPN
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
**COLTS TRADE UP FROM 14 TO 7 WITH NEW YORK JETS** "Whether the Colts start Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones, they need more production out of the tight end position. The Colts top tight end had a meager 14 receptions last season. Warren is a complete tight end who blocks well and is tough to tackle with the football in his hands." -- Tyler Dragon, USA Today Sports
"The Colts add a physical specimen at tight end to add more diversity to the offense." -- Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
OG Tyler Booker, Alabama
"The beefy interior blocker specializes in moving defenders off the ball in the run game." -- Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.