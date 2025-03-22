Colts Mock Draft Roundup: Best-Case Scenario Becoming a Reality?
The last Mock Draft Roundup Horseshoe Huddle posted was right before the big NFL free agency boom, so quite a bit has changed for the Indianapolis Colts their needs, and those of the other 31 teams.
This is a hefty edition, so let's not waste any time getting to it.
TE Tyler Warren, Penn State (5)
"It's no secret that GM Chris Ballard tried to trade up last year into a position that would have allowed him to draft , and the Colts could still use serious help at the position, where they have not otherwise made any significant investments for two offseasons running. That could change on draft night. According to the latest DraftKings odds, the Colts are the only team favored to select a tight end with their first pick this year. Warren is a three-down TE who excels in all three phases -- as a receiver, run blocker and pass blocker. He's a top-10 talent who falls to the teens here as teams opt for prospects at more premium positions." -- Mike Band, NFL.com
"Whether it’s Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones starting for the Colts next season, the team needs to help its quarterback with some easy completions. Warren can provide them, and he’ll also be an asset in the run game for Jonathan Taylor." -- Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
"With the Colts addressing the holes in their secondary in free agency, the door is open for general manager Chris Ballard to bring in the most talented offensive player he can find in the draft. Tyler Warren doesn’t just fill a need for playmaking at tight end; he proved last season that he can handle a high-target workload, and he created just as much value after the catch as most of the top receivers in the class. His speed, agility, and route-running skills are evident, and I believe he can quickly develop into a good blocker thanks to his lower-body strength. At the absolute worst, he’ll be wide open when Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones sail a pass 8 feet over his head." -- Diante Lee, The Ringer
"The Colts add a physical specimen at tight end to add more diversity to the offense." -- Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
"Tyler Warren accounted for 49% of Penn State's offense as a receiver, passer and runner. No player has done more for his draft stock than Warren, who was a late Day 2/Day 3 pick over the summer and could end up going higher than the middle of the first round." -- Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
TE Colston Loveland, Michigan (2)
"Indianapolis has made it known that Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will compete for the starting quarterback position. The Colts have invested heavily in that wide receiver room, but make Colston Loveland the face of a newly-renovated tight end corps." -- Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
"I liked the Colts' signings of Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum, so I'm less worried about the secondary than I was a few weeks ago. But I'm still very concerned about Indy's pass-catching options. This is a make-or-break season for quarterback Anthony Richardson -- especially now that Daniel Jones is in the fold as competition -- and the wide receiver and tight end rooms are light. The Colts could take a wideout such as Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka or Texas' Matthew Golden. But Loveland is ranked higher on my board than all three and could immediately become Indy's No. 1 tight end. I see him hauling in some Richardson deep balls down the seam." -- Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
"With Tyler Warren off the board, Campbell is another layup pick that fills a big need. The common phrase around new Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s defense is 'multiple,' and that’s what Campbell provides. The Colts can have Campbell play off-ball linebacker on early downs alongside Zaire Franklin while he uses his strengths in coverage and rushing the quarterback on passing downs." -- Jake Arthur, Horseshoe Huddle
"Typically, the Indianapolis Colts find excellent linebackers later in the process. However, general manager Chris Ballard has a type, and Alabama's Jihaad Campbell definitely fits. Campbell is a highly athletic prospect, with the length the Colts prefer among their second-line of defense. 'E.J. Speed is currently a free agent, leaving the Colts to look for a new running mate for the ultra-productive Zaire Franklin,' Matt Holder said. 'Campbell is the class' best true off-ball linebacker and sets off alarms only heard in the Colts' facility by earning a 9.87 RAS at the combine.' Indianapolis desperately needs a tight end. Still, the 21-year-old Campbell presents as much upside or more than any of the tight end prospects and helps renovate a defense that played poorly last season. The linebacker recently revealed that he received offseason surgery on a torn labrum. If he were healthy, there would have been a strong argument to have him taken before this pick, as his stock has been soaring." -- Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department
OT Will Campbell, LSU
"The Colts get a steal here with Will Campbell. His 77 3/8-inch wingspan is extremely short for NFL offensive tackles, but he's shown the ability to dominate defenders in the SEC week in and week out. Whether he stays at tackle or moves to guard, he'll be a mainstay along the Colts offensive line." -- Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports
DE Mykel Williams, Georgia
"The Colts drafted Laiatu Latu in the first round last year, but they still could stand to add another player off the edge. Williams is more of a power player than a finesse rusher, but he would be a great addition to a Colts defense that lost edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo to the Bears in free agency this year." -- Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports
