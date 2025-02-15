5 Most Athletic Colts Players Revealed
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has put a massive premium on drafting athletic talent to add to the roster throughout his near 10-year tenure. While some of the players haven't panned out, others have shined.
In a post from Relative Athletic Score (RAS) creator Kent Lee Platte, he highlighted the five most athletic Colts players drafted since 2010. It just so happens that all five are on the 2025 roster.
Daniel Scott | Safety (9.94 RAS)
Safety Daniel Scott had some hype after being selected in the 2023 NFL draft in the fifth round out of California. However, he's missed his first two NFL seasons with devastating injuries, both during the offseason.
Scott has special teams prowess but can still provide safety depth if he stays healthy. With new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo now at the helm and a guru of safeties, the hope is Scott can make the field and work in the new scheme. At the least, he'll likely be a special teams ace.
AD Mitchell | Wide Receiver (9.99 RAS)
Colts wide receiver AD Mitchell is explosive, great at getting open, and fast as light. However, he struggled with efficiency in his rookie campaign, hauling in a mere 23 of 55 targets for a measly 41.8 catch percentage with Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco.
If Mitchell wants to elevate it will take a big step forward in improvement. The Colts need to help Richardson as much as possible and Mitchell has the tools to be a real threat. We'll see what happens in year two of the former Texas Longhorns playmaker.
JuJu Brents | Cornerback (9.99 RAS)
Colts cornerback JuJu Brents played only nine games in his rookie year but showed great promise in his limited action. 2024 was to be a big season for the cornerback, but he saw the field for only two games due to a knee injury, putting his future with the team in murky waters.
Brents has the athleticism and power to fit beautifully in Anarumo's game plan but won't enact a thing if he's not healthy in 2025. Throughout his two years, he's seen 11 of 34 possible games. This must change or he'll fall further back on the depth chart that prominently features Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, and Sam Womack III as the top corners until Brents proves otherwise.
Jelani Woods | Tight End (10.00 RAS)
When the Colts took tight end Jelani Woods in the 2022 NFL draft it was clear they were getting an athletic monster at the position. Standing a mountainous 6'7", he was a matchup nightmare for any defender. Woods caught 25 passes for 312 receiving yards and three scores in his rookie campaign.
However, he hasn't played football since, sustaining injuries that have wiped out his 2023 and 2024 seasons. After such a brutal year with the Colts' tight ends in 2024, Woods' starting days might be over if the Colts draft a tight end early. Arguably the most ambiguous on the list, Woods' future in Indy is dire unless he breaks out in 2025 or provides some semblance of a stable floor.
Anthony Richardson | Quarterback (10.00 RAS)
Current Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has had a similar fate as others with injuries despite being the most athletic quarterback tested at the combine, playing only 15 of 34 possible contests in his inaugural campaigns. So far, he's accumulated 176 completions out of 348 attempts (50.6 percent completion) for 2,391 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.
Richardson's running ability isn't the question, but his struggles as a passer and health. Even general manager Ballard mentioned that Richardson hasn't proven he can play all 17 games. If the former fourth-overall pick wants to stay in the driver's seat as the leader of Shane Steichen's offense, he must improve as a field general and remain on the field to have the chance to do so.
