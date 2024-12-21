Two Most Important Colts Playmakers for Titans Bout
The Indianapolis Colts (6-8) are prepped for an AFC South clash at home against the Tennessee Titans (3-11), with still plenty on the line. If the Colts win this game, their slim playoff hopes stay alive at 15%. However, a loss destroys every probability of this happening, dropping Shane Steichen's troops to 1% (NFL.com).
What this means is Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor, and the offensive line must operate better than against the Denver Broncos, but the defense and Gus Bradley must carry over their performance at Mile High.
With Indy's 15th game nearly here, these are the two X-Factors for the offense and defense (minus Richardson) most crucial to Indianapolis walking out of Lucas Oil with their seventh win on the season and with postseason aspirations still breathing.
Offense | Josh Downs
Colts' second-year wide receiver Josh Downs has emerged as the most reliable target for Steichen's offense throughout 2024. The former North Carolina Tarheel has reeled 56 catches on 86 targets for 626 receiving yards (11.2 average) and four touchdowns.
After being sidelined with a shoulder injury, Downs is ready to bounce back from his underwhelming three-catch, 32-yard performance at Mile High. The Titans are a gritty defense, and Downs will face off against Tennessee's slot cornerback Roger McCreary. Downs dominated in the first meeting, catching seven of nine targets from Joe Flacco for 66 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Expect Richardson to look Downs' way often, especially considering that Alec Pierce (concussion) won't suit up for this one. While Michael Pittman Jr. and AD Mitchell will get their fair share of throws, Downs is the safety blanket and most reliable pass-catcher.
The Colts have to get Richardson into a rhythm throwing the football to help the young field general over the 50% completion hump; the best way to do that since there's nearly no tight end receiving production is getting Downs the football. Expect at least eight-plus targets for Downs on Sunday.
Defense | Laiatu Latu
After a rocky start to his rookie campaign, the Colts' rookie 15th overall selection Laiatu Latu is finding his footing in the NFL. Along with Kwity Paye, the two have combined for 10 sacks, with Latu accounting for four. Latu also has Pro Football Focus grades of 72.7 overall, 72.9 pass-rush, and 64.3 run. While the last can improve, Latu is getting to where he needs to be under Charlie Partridge.
Against the Titans, Latu will have a chance to feast on a struggling Tennessee offensive line. The Titans' protection ranks 28th in Pro Football Focus team grades for pass-blocking (56.6), so there's areas where Latu can exploit.
While offensive tackle JC Latham has an acceptable pass-blocking grade (66.8), he's second on Tennessee in pressures allowed (37) behind only fellow tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (39). Latu has a chance to wreck Mason Rudolph with constant pressures that might lead to opportunities for sacks. For the year, the former UCLA Bruin has 34 pressures and will have a clear path to success against Latham and Petit-Frere.
Expect Latu to have a field day when taking snaps against Tennessee on Sunday, with a great chance at a sack or more.
