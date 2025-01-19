3 Colts with Most on the Line in 2025
The Indianapolis Colts concluded a highly-anticipated 2024 campaign with a below-average 8-9 finish. This comes after Shane Steichen's 9-8 mark to his first year leading the Colts, also missing the postseason.
However, this offseason is different since there's so much riding on the success of the campaign, and many players have their futures hanging in the balance. If the 2025 campaign ends with a lackluster record or no playoffs, who knows what will happen with the Colts' franchise.
With this in mind, here are the three Colts with the most on the line in 2025.
AD Mitchell | Wide Receiver
To put it bluntly, Adonai Mitchell was arguably the biggest disappointment for Indianapolis in 2024. The former Texas Longhorn was drafted in round two (52nd overall) to be an explosive, route-running technician for Anthony Richardson to utilize. Instead, Mitchell was as unreliable as can be.
Mitchell secured a horrific 23 out of 55 possible targets for 312 receiving yards (13.6 average) and no touchdowns. This equates to a miserable 41.8% clip for the pass-catcher.
This performance cannot continue, meaning that Mitchell's standing on the depth chart might be in jeopardy if he doesn't show a sizeable climb in his sophomore season. It's very early in his career with plenty of time to improve, but the numbers don't lie, and his efficiency was in the abyss.
Alec Pierce shined as Indy's most explosive weapon, not Mitchell, in 2024. We'll see if the young and talent pass-catcher can get on track and begin displaying the reason that the Colts chose him last year.
JuJu Brents | Cornerback
Cornerback JuJu Brents was selected in round two of the 2023 NFL draft (44th overall) to be a staple of Indy's secondary for years to come. However, he succumbed to several injuries that limited his rookie campaign to only nine games.
Unfortunately, 2024 didn't bring much luck for Brents. He'd play only a pair of games due to knee and groin setbacks. Through two campaigns Brents has 50 tackles, six passes defended, an interception, and a fumble recovery.
Needless to say, Brent's 2025 will be massive. Don't be surprised if Indianapolis drafts and signs cornerbacks to shore them up defensively, as Brents hasn't proven he can stay on the field. So far, Brents' 2023 draft counterpart Jaylon Jones has surfaced as the primary cornerback, along with Kenny Moore II.
If Brents gets injured again or doesn't live up to the hype in year three, the writing might be on the wall that he isn't the fit they believed him to be. While it's a tough break for Brents' incredible range, skills, and physicality in coverage, no talent of any degree matters when you're on the sideline.
Brents must make it happen in 2025, as he's likely behind Jones, Moore, and whoever else Indy brings to the roster at defensive back.
Anthony Richardson | Quarterback
Perhaps the most important entry on this short list, quarterback Richardson's success in 2025 is paramount for his NFL future. Like Brents, Richardson's injury list has grown, limiting him to only 15 out of 34 possible games through his first two years.
Richardson's health is a massive subject, as is his on-field performance throwing the football. During his rookie year, he showcased the early stages of superstar abilities, finishing with a sample size of snaps, but ultimately four games, 50/84 completions (59.5%), three touchdowns, and a single interception.
Fast-forward to 2024 and Richardson's quarterbacking took a nosedive. He'd play 11 contests and complete only 47.7% of his passes (126/264 completions) for 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
Referencing Richardson's rushing statistics at this point isn't necessary, but highlighting the youngster's passing flaws is - he has to be better, as no QB in the modern NFL can only be a rushing threat and win consistently, it's not the NCAA.
Richardson has an ugly 50.6% career completion and turned the football over too often, seemingly every week. If Richardson can level-out his mechanics and fundamentals, along with gaining more valuable experience, he can marry the passing to his abilities as a runner.
However, as with Brents, Richardson's talent is useless on the sidelines. As Chris Ballard mentioned in his end-of-season presser, Richardson has to take better care of his body and hasn't proven he can stay under center. We'll see what happens in a critical third campaign for the most important player on the Colts' roster.
