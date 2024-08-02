Bleacher Report Claims Colts Must Sign Former Three-Time Pro Bowler
The Indianapolis Colts have an intriguing roster heading into the 2024 campaign led by quarterback Anthony Richardson. While there's a lot of promise at Grand Park in Westfield for training camp and position groups with plenty of talent, areas of the team are still a bit less steady and could be problematic if not addressed now. Bleacher Report's scouting department believes the secondary for Indianapolis is weak enough to occupy the top two spots. Below is the list of the top-five weakest positions on Indy's squad.
- Cornerback
- Safety
- Tight End
- Linebacker
- Edge Rusher
However, as for which player Indy should add now, Bleacher Report believes it's former Seattle Seahawks free safety and three-time Pro Bowler Quandre Diggs.
"Kenny Moore II is a good slot defender and Julian Blackmon can be trusted at safety. Outside of those two the Colts are once again trusting their young players will step up. It might work out for them, but it would still be a good move to add one more veteran to the secondary. Quandre Diggs is one of the top options left after a competitive group of safeties hit free agency."- Bleacher Report Scouting Department
Fellow free agent Justin Simmons has likely heard his name mentioned as a fit for Indianapolis. The former Denver Broncos defender is coming off another Pro Bowl campaign with 70 tackles, eight passes defended, and three interceptions. But Diggs dipped in production after three consecutive Pro Bowl seasons in Seattle (2020-2022), allowing more plays downfield and only recording one interception (lowest total since 2016 with Detroit Lions - 0). But, perhaps Diggs only needs a change of scenery to bounce back.
Diggs isn't the biggest player (5'9") but can play the ball well and force deflections and turnovers. While his 2023 Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 55.4 doesn't inspire much confidence, Indianapolis isn't looking for a star to occupy free safety if they pay a free agent. Rather, a steady hand while they figure out a potential long-term solution.
Currently, Nick Cross, Rodney Thomas II, and converted linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. are competing for free safety alongside starting strong safety Julian Blackmon. While the jury is still out on Cross, Thomas and Harrison aren't ideal starters. Also, the fact Cross isn't separating from these two is a bit concerning for the former Maryland Terrapin.
With these factors a reality for Gus Bradley's secondary, it's time to press the button on signing a free safety to secure the spot since Cross hasn't taken off ahead of his third season. While Diggs isn't in his prime, he's arguably better than any safety on Indy's roster not named Blackmon. Also, Indianapolis can afford Diggs, who will not warrant an abrasive contract. We'll see if Chris Ballard sees the free safety the same way Bleacher Report does, as a vibrant liability that may hurt Indy's chances of winning in 2024.
