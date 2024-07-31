Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 5: Alec Pierce, Julian Blackmon Shine
The Indianapolis Colts are starting to get into the meat and potatoes of training camp as Wednesday brought practice No. 5. The intensity level has steadily risen, tempers have flared, and competition appears to be at its peak (to this point).
After donning full pads the day before during Tuesday's practice, the team went back into shells and shorts on Wednesday. The Colts are being very intentional about not wearing players down over the course of camp and practicing intensely in spurts.
Here are Horseshoe Huddle's observations throughout the morning.
TEAM
— Defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (calf) missed a third consecutive practice, as cornerback Ameer Speed (undisclosed) was absent for a second straight as well. Tight end Will Mallory (undisclosed) and linebacker Jaylon Carlies (undisclosed) were new absentees from the field, and defensive ends Titus Leo (knee) and Samson Ebukam (Achilles) were also not present. Ebukam suffered what is perhaps a season-ending injury on Sunday. Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (Active/Non-Football Ilness, high blood pressure) and cornerback Chris Lammons (Active/Physically Unable to Perform, ankle) remain out.
— The Colts went back to wide receiver vs. cornerback 1-on-1s on Wednesday. The following are the results of each matchup, with an offensive win being declared by a catch or defensive penalty, and a defensive win coming on an incompletion or offensive penalty: Kenny Moore II def. Alec Pierce, JuJu Brents def. Michael Pittman Jr., Dallis Flowers def. Josh Downs, AD Mitchell def. Jaylon Jones, Laquon Treadwell def. Jaylin Simpson, Anthony Gould def. Clay Fields III, Micah Abraham def. Juwann Winfree, Ashton Dulin def. Darrell Baker Jr., Ethan Fernea def. Michael Tutsie, Tyrie Cleveland def. Abraham (40-yard TD), Flowers def. Downs, Abraham def. Derek Slywka, Pittman def. Brents (40-yard TD), Gould def. Fields, Moore def. Pierce, D.J. Montgomery def. Baker, Fernea def. Tutsie, Mitchell def. Jones, Treadwell def. Simpson
— Fights, skirmishes, dust-ups, disagreements; whatever you wanna call them, they have become consistent over the last few practices. Today, left guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Zaire Franklin got into it, as Nelson held onto Franklin beyond the whistle, Franklin took exception, and the fight went to the ground with Franklin helmet-less.
— The primary focus of the live 11-on-11 and 7-on 7 team drills focused on normal in-game situations (first, second, third downs) and the low red zone within the 5-yard line.
OFFENSE
— Quarterback Anthony Richardson had one of his heavier passing loads of camp, going 7-of-12 (61.5%) with completions to Pittman (3)., Downs (2), Pierce, and Kylen Granson. Richardson's deep ball was beautifully on target for the vast majority of practice, perfectly placing the ball in-stride, with the receiver coming down with them more often than not. Pittman did drop a deep ball down the right sideline that would've gone for 40-plus yards, which made Pittman visibly frustrated. It's actually the second day in a row that he's had an uncharacteristic drop. Pittman made up for it, though, coming up with a chunk play of about 20 yards on a crosser from Richardson toward the left side. Richardson's completion to Granson was a short one, but a beauty, as Granson bobbled the ball with one hand and eventually came down with it using that same hand.
— Right tackle Braden Smith notched his third consecutive practice after making his camp debut on Sunday. He began working into 11-on-11s for the first time Tuesday before being replaced by Blake Freeland. He upped his usage on Wednesday, participating in all but one of the 11-on-11 sessions.
— The second-team line was made up of Matt Goncalves (LT), Danny Pinter (LG), Wesley French (C), Dalton Tucker (RG), and Freeland (RT). The third-team line was Jake Witt (LT), Josh Sills (LG), Tanor Bortolini (C), French (RG), and Arlington Hambright (RT).
— This was Pierce's biggest day of camp, as he made at least a few big receptions. He and Richardson had a connection of about 20 yards that Pierce leaped for, but the biggest play came when Pierce was with the second unit and quarterback Joe Flacco. Pierce contorted himself and caught a challenging pass for a touchdown of roughly 50 yards down the right side in between defenders Baker and Ronnie Harrison.
— In the competition between Pierce and Mitchell for the second outside receiver spot, Pierce has been much more productive during 11-on-11s while Mitchell is doing very well during 1-on-1s. Pierce is, however, getting a lot of action on special teams, which could come in handy for him later in the season if Mitchell were to begin playing a more prominent role on offense.
— Second-year running back Evan Hull's stock is on the rise. He made a couple of big runs on Wednesday that were met with much celebration by the rest of the viewing offensive players, including one long touchdown run that had Richardson yelling and running down the field after him.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
DEFENSE
— The primary theoretical first-unit defensive players were as follows: Kwity Paye (DE), Grover Stewart (DT), DeForest Buckner (DT), Tyquan Lewis (DE), Laiatu Latu (DE), Franklin (MIKE), E.J. Speed (WILL), Segun Olubi (LB), Moore (CB), Brents (CB), Jones (CB), Julian Blackmon (SS), and Nick Cross (FS).
— Blackmon is having a heck of a camp. After making a couple big plays and handing Richardson his first interception of the summer earlier in the week, Blackmon had another pair of pass breakups on Wednesday. The most impressive was abou 40 yards downfield on a pass from Richardson intended for Pierce. Blackmon is making big plays most days.
— During the first 11-on-11 period that focused on the low red zone, Buckner and Taven Bryan teamed up for a would-be sack on Richardson.
SPECIAL TEAMS
— Special teams featured more kickoff return reps with the following tandems acting as the return duos: Flowers (returner)/Winfree, Gould (returner)/Trey Sermon, Downs (returner)/Hull, Tyler Goodson (returner)/Winfree, Flowers (returner)/Sermon, Goodson (returner)/Hull, Gould (returner)/Winfree
— The Colts also worked on punts. The following players made up the returner and gunner rotations. Returner: Gould, Downs, Flowers. Gunner: Dulin/Jones, Flowers/Montgomery, Pierce/Baker, Winfree/Brents, Treadwell/Cleveland, Simpson/Goodson, Simpson/Fernea, Pierce/Jones, Dulin/Montgomery, Winfree/Baker
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.