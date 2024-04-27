Colts Select Playmaker Anthony Gould with 142nd Pick in NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts appear to be juicing up their return game for this season as they selected Oregon State wide receiver/return specialist Anthony Gould in the fifth round with the 142nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Gould (5'8", 174, 23 years old), is an undersized but highly athletic player, posting a RAS of 8.87 after running a 4.39 in the 40 with a 39.5" vertical and 10'9" broad jump at the Scouting Combine.
In 38 career games at Oregon State, Gould posted 84 receptions for 1,360 yards (16.2 avg.) and 6 TD to go with 11 rush attempts for 83 yards (7.5 avg.) and another touchdown. However, he is most dangerous as a return specialist, taking 26 punt returns for a 16.3 avg. and 2 touchdowns.
Gould was First-Team All-Pac-12 as a return specialist in 2022 when he tied for the FBS lead with 2 punt return touchdowns.
He will likely compete with Dallis Flowers and Josh Downs for the return roles while also supplying depth at wide receiver.
So far in the draft, the Colts have selected:
- 1:15—UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu
- 2:52—Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell
- 3:82—Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves
- 4:117—Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini
- 5:142—Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould
The Colts now have the remaining picks:
- 5:151
- 5:155
- 7:234
