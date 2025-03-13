Colts Find Relief On Defensive Line with Free Agent Veteran
The Indianapolis Colts entered the week with heavy work to do on the defensive side of the ball, and they continue to execute, reportedly agreeing to a contract with free-agent defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.
"Source: Free-agent DT Neville Gallimore reached agreement tonight on a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts," ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on X.
Gallimore (6'2", 307, 28 years old) was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys out of Oklahoma with the 82nd overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. When his rookie contract expired, he moved on for a quick stint with the Miami Dolphins for the 20204 offseason before they made him a preseason roster cut.
Gallimore then spent the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Rams and closed the season out strong with 1.5 sacks and a tackle for loss in the first round of the playoffs and then 1.0 sack and another tackle for loss in the second round.
In 66 career games (18 starts), Gallimore has totaled 109 tackles (11 for loss), 4.0 sacks, 10 QB hits, and 3 pass breakups.
The Colts need depth on the interior of the defensive line, badly. They recently released Raekwon Davis in a cost-cutting move and are presumably set to allow Taven Bryan to walk in free agency, leaving just Adetomiwa Adebawore and Pheldarius Payne behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. Buckner and Stewart are both entering their age-31 seasons, so having insurance behind them and relief for them in games is paramount.
