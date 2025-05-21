Colts Have One of NFL's Most Slept On Talents
Ever since the Indianapolis Colts hired general manager Chris Ballard in 2017, there has been a huge emphasis put on building a solid offensive line to protect the quarterback and establish a reliable running game.
The Colts started their offensive line rebuild by drafting Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith back in 2018, and both have done their jobs at the highest level. In 2021, the Colts brought in Will Fries to play right guard before drafting left tackle Bernhard Raimann a year later.
Raimann has started 40 games in his three seasons in Indianapolis since getting drafted in the third round of the 2022 draft. His blindside protection has been extremely undervalued, and he'll surely be due for a pay raise once his rookie contract expires.
Bleacher Report analyst Gary Davenport thinks that Raimann is the most slept-on left tackle in the league and selected him to be a part of his 2025 All-Underrated Team.
"Offensive linemen often toil in relative obscurity," Davenport wrote. "Left tackle is the highest-profile position up front, but you generally won’t hear Raimann’s name discussed among the best in the game at his position... Raimann is the best blindside protector in the league whom most casual fans haven’t heard of."
Davenport referenced a quote from Pro Football Focus expert Jonathan Macri, who thinks that Raimann is the most underrated player on the Colts as a whole.
"Raimann led the team in PFF pass-blocking grade (82.0) in 2024, ranking 14th among offensive tackles in that regard,” Macri wrote. “He was one of just six offensive tackles to rank in the top 12 at his position in both PFF pass-blocking grade and run-defense grade in 2024, leading to a top-10 PFF overall grade (85.1) at the position.”
Standing at 6-foot-6 and 303 pounds, Raimann has been the answer for the Colts at left tackle after Anthony Castonzo left the team just a few years ago. He played 856 snaps in 2024, allowing four sacks, two hits, and 20 pressures according to PFF.
During his time at Central Michigan University, Raimann earned PFF First-Team All-American honors. The Colts were lucky enough to grab him 77th overall in 2022, and he's been a mainstay ever since.
With Raimann's rookie contract nearing its end, Indianapolis has yet to sign him to an extension. If the Colts are serious about keeping him in the blue and white, they'll have to pay a pretty penny. Most top-tier left tackles are earning at least $20 million a year heading into 2025.
The Colts have some cap space to work with, but need to decide soon whether or not to keep Raimann for the future. If they choose to let him go, it'll be another face lost on the line after Ryan Kelly and Will Fries left earlier this offseason.