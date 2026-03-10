Colts Have Void to Fill After Braden Smith's Texans Departure

The Indianapolis Colts have lost another starter.

According to a report from Dianna Russini at The Athletic, the Houston Texans are signing former Colts right tackle Braden Smith to a two-year deal.

Former Colts T Braden Smith is signing with the Houston Texans on a two-year deal, sources tell The Athletic.

Smith, who will turn 30 later this month, played eight seasons for the Colts after being selected in the second round of the 2018 draft. During his Colts tenure, Smith started in 105 games for Indianapolis, making him a mainstay of the Chris Ballard era.

Last offseason, the Colts renegotiated Smith's contract after he missed several games in the 2024 season due to religious scrupulosity OCD. Smith spent 48 days in a treatment facility and saw minimal improvement, which led him to visit Mexico to use ibogaine, a psychedelic drug and alternative medicine.

"I was physically present, but I was nowhere to be found," Smith told the Indy Star last offseason. "I did not care about playing football. I didn't care about hanging out with my family, with my wife, with my newborn son.



... I was a month away from putting a bullet through my brain."

Thankfully, Smith got the help he needed, and he made a return to the field at the start of the 2025 season. Smith was originally set to make nearly $20 million, but given the games he missed, whether it be due to OCD or knee issues, he agreed to lower his base salary to $8 million.

Smith started 13 games for the Colts in 2025, but he missed the final stretch due to a neck injury and a concussion. He was placed on injured reserve, meaning his last official start for Indy came against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the same game in which Daniel Jones suffered his season-ending torn Achilles tendon.

Colts Must Find Replacement Tackle

Now, the Colts have a void to fill on the offensive line. When Smith was out for four games this past season, the Colts started rookie tackle Jalen Travis in his place. Travis played well, but it's unclear if the Colts have confidence in the 6-foot-8 behemoth to be a full-time starter.

According to Pro Football Focus, Travis finished the 2025 season as the 33rd-best tackle in football with a 72.2 overall grade. Smith, on the other hand, finished with a 65.3 overall grade, making him the 50th-ranked tackle.

In 2024, when Smith missed some action, the Colts started Matt Goncalves at right tackle. Goncalves slid over to right guard in 2025, but you'd have to imagine he's still an option for Indy.

If the Colts don't feel comfortable in starting Travis or Goncalves, they could use their second-round pick on another offensive lineman. Indy met with offensive tackle Travis Burke and offensive guard Keylan Rutledge at the NFL combine, but it's unclear whether they want to use a Day 2 pick on a lineman.

The Colts could also sign a veteran, but general manager Chris Ballard has had previous success finding startable offensive linemen in the draft. Every single starter on the Colts' offensive line was drafted by the team.

We'll see how the Colts address the void over the next couple of months.