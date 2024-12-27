Colts Not Ready to Rule Anthony Richardson Out vs. Giants
Anthony Richardson hasn't practiced this week, but Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen isn't ready to rule him out for Sunday afternoon's game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Richardson, who is listed on the injury report with foot and back ailments, played throughout the Colts' 38-30 victory over the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. However, Steichen told reporters on Friday that Richardson came out of the game feeling the injuries, and he's been "really sore" all week. Steichen elaborated that it's moreso Richardson's back that's been bothering him rather than the foot.
"We'll see how the next 48 hours go," Steichen said about Richardson's availability this Sunday.
The Colts, who are still technically alive in the AFC playoff hunt, will be eliminated from contention if the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers both win on Saturday. "No matter what, we're trying to go win a football game," Steichen said when asked if Saturday's results will affect whether or not Richardson plays.
If Richardson cannot play, Steichen confirmed it will be Joe Flacco getting the start at quarterback.
Richardson missed Weeks 5 and 6 with an oblique injury earlier this season and then was benched in favor of Flacco for Weeks 9 and 10 before returning to the starting lineup in Week 11.
In 11 games this season, Richardson is 126-of-264 (47.7%) passing for 1,814 yards (6.9 YPA), 8 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions for passer rating of 61.6. He's also carried the ball 86 times for 499 yards (5.8 avg.), and 6 touchdowns.
The Colts finish the season next Sunday, January 5 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
