It's almost time for 44-year-old Philip Rivers to see his first NFL action since 2020 for the Indianapolis Colts.

However, this isn't an ideal matchup for a QB who has been retired for 5 years, as Indianapolis will face the 10-3 Seattle Seahawks. For Rivers to succeed, the Colts offense will need to operate well around him.

Even if it's a daunting matchup, Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner had a bold prediction for what Rivers will accomplish at Lumen Field.

.@kurt13warner has Philip Rivers throwing for 225+ yards and 2 TDs today against the Seahawks 👀 pic.twitter.com/cL9mbQpQ9f — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 14, 2025

"Here's my bold prediction - Philip Rivers going for 225 and two touchdowns today against that top-10 defense in Seattle."

Warner is truly an optimist, as the Seahawks are a team that has been crushing the competition in recent weeks.

Over the last two games, the Seahawks have put up 63 points and allowed just nine, even shutting out the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13.

One of the greatest features of the Seahawks' stop troops is the defensive trenches. Currently, the Seahawks have 41 sacks, which ranks them top-10 in the NFL.

They also have a Pro Football Focus pass-rushing grade of 75.9, which ranks 10th in the league. In short, Rivers will have his hands full at the line of scrimmage.

Expect Shane Steichen to do whatever it takes to get Jonathan Taylor rolling on the ground, opening up the rest of the offense for the NFL legend.

44-year-old Philip Rivers didn’t even have cleats when the Colts called him out of retirement, per @JayGlazer. He had to grab an old pair out of a trophy case at home. 😂



Grandpa Rivers is making his first start in 1,801 days (almost 5 years) 🤯



📸 @Colts pic.twitter.com/4oYtisnjof — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2025

Indy's offensive line will be critical to Steichen's scheme unfolding efficiently, and luckily, even with recent underwhelming performances, the Colts' protection is one of the best.

Per Pro Football Focus, Indy ranks second in the NFL in pass-blocking grade with 74.4. However, long-time starter Braden Smith won't suit up today due to a concussion that placed him on Injured Reserve.

This means that rookie Jalen Travis will make his first NFL start against the brutally tough Seahawks defense.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) drops back to pass Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, during practice at the Colts training facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Warner's prediction of 225 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air isn't typically considered bold, it is when discussing Rivers' first game back in five years.

Arguably, the biggest concern is Rivers' lack of mobility against this Seahawks front. Even when Rivers was in his prime he still hardly moved well.

Now, it's hard to imagine how much more he's immobile, given the shape he's in and the rust he'll undoubtedly have to shake off to have a chance against this elite Seahawks defense.

Rivers has an opportunity to shock the NFL world and get an improbable victory in Seattle this afternoon.

While it shouldn't be expected by any Colts fans, Rivers is a gunslinger through and through, and won't be afraid to test his arm against this Seattle coverage.

Rivers' return is already one of the coolest stories of the NFL season. However, it will be even more vibrant if the legendary QB can pull off a massive upset against a true Super Bowl contender.

We'll see how much of the clock Rivers can turn back for a Colts team that is desperate for a win to keep them in the playoff conversation.

felt like a good time to bring back some Philip Rivers trash talk pic.twitter.com/sIoiHtzBjN — NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2025

