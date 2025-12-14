Earlier this week, the Indianapolis Colts placed star cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. on injured reserve for the second time this season after Ward reported concussion symptoms on Monday.

This marks the third time that Ward has entered concussion protocol this season, which sparked conversations about whether he should medically retire from football.

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided an update on Sunday morning regarding Ward's plans for the future.

"Despite speculation to the contrary, Colts CB Charvarius Ward has no intention of retiring, despite being placed on injured reserve this past week due to a third concussion, per source," Schefter wrote on X. "Ward wants to continue playing, and even wanted to avoid being placed on injured reserve this past week before the organization shut him down."

Ward suffered his most recent concussion during the Colts' loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coaches and fans were concerned about his well-being, which led to Ward being placed on IR for the second time this season.

Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo spoke about the situation before Ward was placed on IR.

"I think that's what's most important, and what's most paramount right now, is how he is as a human," Anarumo said Tuesday. "Forget about the football player part of it. I just really want him to be okay, and that's what's most important, dealing with all that right now... It's just unfortunate. I just want what's best for him and his family."

When Ward was in concussion protocol from Weeks 7-10, he said he considered retirement because of how bad the symptoms were. The collision happened during pre-game warmups in Week 6 when Ward ran into teammate Andrew Ogletree during drills.

Ward had to be helped off the field by two trainers, and the Colts would place him on IR the following week.

"I was kind of doubting if I was gonna play football again because it was like that scary," Ward said prior to his return in Week 12. "It was that scary, you know what I mean, because I was thinking about my life outside of football too."

"I mean, it took me a while to be ready to come back. That concussion, it really was messing with me. Mentally and physically, I was bruised up pretty bad for a long time. I didn’t expect that. But over the bye week, I started feeling ready again. So, I’m excited to come back... I was getting dizzy for like dang near like a month. Then, like I said, last week during the bye week is when it kind of stopped, and I was able to like lock in and focus with my eyes and everything.”

According to Schefter, Ward wants to play football again. The Colts signed Ward in free agency this year on a three-year, $60 million deal. Ward has only played 7 of a possible 13 games so far this season, but he'll miss the remainder of the regular season.

If the Colts can get to the postseason, Ward would be eligible to return.

