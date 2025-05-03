Colts Offensive Weapon Considered Team's 'Best-Value' Draft Pick
In the NFL Draft, teams try to rely on hitting on their early-round picks to build the most substance on their roster, hoping to find star power in the first couple of rounds. Anything after that, it's nice if they become niche role players, or even starters. However, the Indianapolis Colts may have struck gold with their fifth-round pick, running back DJ Giddens.
Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report highlighted the Colts' selection of Giddens as one of the best value selections throughout the entire 2025 NFL Draft.
The Indianapolis Colts' 2025 NFL draft was all about building around developmental quarterback Anthony Richardson. In doing so, more offensive pieces were added, with fifth-round running back DJ Giddens being a fascinating addition...
In Giddens' case, Indianapolis now has a second running back with legitimate big-play potential—the position won't necessarily experience a massive downshift once Jonathan Taylor leaves the field to take a breather.
Considering the scheme is built around Taylor's capabilities, another explosive runner with 4.43-second 40-yard dash speed (at 212 pounds) to slash through opposing defenses won't make the offense as predictable when he's not on the field. The 21-year-old back ran for 2,569 combined yards over the last two seasons.
Giddens has a high-quality size and athletic profile for the running back position, measuring at 6'0", 212 and running a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash, with a 39.5" vertical and 10'10" broad jump during the Scouting Combine.
Although his size would indicate he might be a physical back, he's more of a finesse runner. Giddens has patience, vision, and the ability to make sudden cuts, which has led to some drawing comparisons to former Colts running back Marlon Mack, including general manager Chris Ballard.
"We think he's pretty talented," Ballard told reporters after the draft. "Remember, we took Marlon – you had Marlon Mack, who was excellent, Aaron Jones that year. It's a very similar kind of draft where some guys kind of fell. Then it comes down to a lot of time, it's flavor. Like it really is. What do you want? What are you looking for? Look, I'm a big DJ fan. I think he is a really talented young man, and I think he's going to – he's got a chance to help us in a lot of different ways."
While Giddens is productive on the ground, rushing for 3,087 yards and 23 touchdowns over the last three years, he also catches the ball well, pulling in 58 receptions for 679 yards and another four scores.
We'll see what size of a role awaits Giddens in year one, as Pro Bowl starter Jonathan Taylor and free-agent newcomer Khalil Herbert also obviously factor in. Down the road, Giddens has the potential to carry a backfield as a true three-down player.