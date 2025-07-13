Colts Should Be Optimistic About QB Situation
Head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard need their franchise to succeed this year, as they're both likely at the end of the line. The Indianapolis Colts, unfortunately, have a QB situation that lies in a pool of ambiguity.
While it's a rough spot to be in for any franchise, asking foggy questions about what to expect from their next quarterback, there's still reason for optimism. Bringing in Daniel Jones on a one-year contract might bring the best out of Anthony Richardson, but could also surface the best quarterback who has a golden chance to thrive.
Kristopher Knox at Bleacher Report is in this mode of thought. They named this competition the biggest reason for optimism in Indianapolis for the 2025 campaign.
"We'll have to wait to see if the competition between Jones and Richardson yields a more positive long-term outlook at quarterback. Heading into camp, Indy should be optimistic that it will."
There have been never-ending reports on how dire and desperate this competition makes Indianapolis look, especially given what's riding on the 2025 campaign and the Colts succeeding in better fashion than the first two years of Shane Steichen.
But what if this competition puts forth the best field general for the job, and they make it work?
Each QB has something to gain from this competition. Starting with Richardson, if he can return from injury and look better, it could bring out the utmost from the signal-caller Indy fell in love with to draft him fourth overall in 2023.
Richardson has turned the ball over too much and can't remain healthy enough to gain the valuable snaps he needs to develop quicker. However, Richardson has more to offer than Jones if he figures things out.
The big word here is 'if,' and this QB battle is the best shot for that scenario to play out. Richardson has the skills and intelligence to take over, but must stay healthy and make things progress now, rather than later.
For Jones, he's looked underwhelming and lackluster through his six NFL seasons leading the New York Giants' offense. New York didn't exaclty give Jones the best weapons (minus running back Saquon Barkley), or offensive line, but he still looked awful, more often than not.
Through his 69 career starts, Jones has barely over one TD pass per game with 70, but he's also thrown in 15 scores with his feet. The biggest knock on Jones is his brutally bad win-loss record of 24-44-1, which equates to just a 34.8 win percentage.
However, Jones has the best situation he's ever seen with the Colts. Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, Tyler Warren, and Jonathan Taylor would be taken by any QB in the NFL.
Expect the best football of Jones' career after getting a second chance at taking over an NFL offense. If he can't revive himself in the Circle City, he's a career backup. But, it's also fair to say his decision to come to Indy was smart, as he's the leader to start under center ahead of training camp.
Indianapolis did the right thing by challenging Richardson with Jones' signing. However, it's also a clear sign that Steichen and Ballard's gigs are 100 percent on the line. If the Colts can't win now and achieve the playoffs, they're likely out of time, and a job after 2025 is resolved.
