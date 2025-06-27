Colts' Daniel Jones Thought to be 'Legitimate' Starter
Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was signed to a one-year, $14 million deal to bring competition against Anthony Richardson, hopefully, bringing out the best in the former fourth-overall selection (2023 NFL draft).
Jones hasn't had the best career, but he has a legitimate shot at landing the starting gig, given Richardson's injury issues that have leaked into the offseason ahead of training camp. Richardson says he'll be ready for training camp, but he's already behind on things, and NFL analysts are starting to believe Jones has the edge and will start.
ESPN's Domonique Foxworth and former NFL safety, Ryan Clark, break down their thoughts on why they think Jones starts.
Starting with Foxworth, who opens up that Richardson's time with the Colts has been tumultuous.
'The Anthony Richardson saga in Indianapolis hasn't gone smoothly yet. There have been lots of bumps in the road. Despite the fact that he's had some outstanding, amazing plays, he hasn't put together a stretch that would make you believe in him as a quarterback.'
Last year was as bad as possible for Richardson. After falling to a crushing, season-ending AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder in 2023, he collapsed in year two while still missing out on six games. So far, Richardson has shown he's been injury-prone over anything else.
Foxworth continued, this time on Jones.
'You don't go get a player like Daniel Jones in order to just be a backup. Not that Daniel Jones is amongst the best players in football, but he's a legitimate starting quarterback.'
'I think Daniel Jones starts the season at quarterback.'
Jones came to the Colts to earn another shot at starting after the Giants cut ties with him last year. Jones hasn't put together a bad career by the numbers, but in his last two campaigns with New York, it was a disaster.
Jones played only 16 games, finished with a 3-13 record, threw 13 picks to 10 touchdowns, and looked worse than ever. Jones has a newfound opportunity to make something of his career in a QB competition that is as wide open as a Texas range.
Clark was next to talk about Indy's signal-caller conundrum.
'The reason that you go there if you're Daniel Jones is because you believe there's a great opportunity to start,' said Clark. 'If you're Anthony Richardson, you have to do all you can do to, not only be in training camp on day one, but to be different in training camp, to move around the building in a different way, to lead in a different way, to show consistency in a different way.'
Clark brings up that Richardson essentially has to pull off a huge comeback to win the starting role. Clark also went on to agree with Foxworth on the Jones notion that he'll be the day one starter for Shane Steichen.
Richardson has all the ability in the world, but nothing matters if he can't stay healthy or take a leap forward. 2024 can be a learning lesson for Richardson as training camp begins, where he'll truly fight to get back up to speed and lead the offense.
Indianapolis selected Richardson to end their long-time quarterback problem, but it's not looking that way up to this point. Richardson is under the most pressure of his entire football life to make something happen, but Jones is, too. Both field generals have a lot on the line, which will make for one of the most interesting position battles of the 2025 offseason.
