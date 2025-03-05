Colts May Get Outpriced for Top In-House Free Agent
The Indianapolis Colts have a long list of expiring contracts following the conclusion of the 2024-25 NFL season. With empty starting spots on the roster, Indy's front office must determine who to bring back before the NFL free agency market opens next week on March 12th.
One name that sticks out above the rest is defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, who started 14 games for the Colts last year. Odeyingbo has totaled 16 sacks over the past three seasons and has played in all 51 games.
Many thought that Odeyingbo's time with the Colts would end after the team selected defensive end Laiatu Latu in last year's edition of the NFL draft. Tom Pelissero with NFL Network is reporting that Odeyingbo may "make more money than you think", meaning the Colts might not be able to afford a new contract for the 25-year-old.
"There are a bunch of veteran, big-name edge rushers available in free agency -- Khalil Mack, Matt Judon, Haason Reddick, Chase Young and Josh Sweat, to name a few -- and Odeyingbo could end up with as big a payday as any of them," wrote Pelissero. "Teams often bet big on upside in crucial areas like edge rushing, so it wouldn't be a shock to see Odeyingbo land a deal in the range of $16 million to $20 million per year."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Odeyingbo was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft but dealt with injuries throughout his rookie season. He burst onto the scene in 2023 with an eight-sack season and led the Colts in pressures with 50 in 2024, per Next Gen Stats.
According to NFL senior researcher Ben McWilliams, Odeyingbo is one of just six players with 30+ QB hits and fewer than 20 starts over the past two seasons. His ability to get to the quarterback at a young age can't be overlooked, hence why he might have earned himself a major pay raise.
The Colts have around $30 million in cap space to work with, so a $16-20 million contract for Odeyingbo might be out of the question. If the Colts lose out on re-signing him, watch for the team to select a replacement in the draft.
Teams can begin negotiating with Odeyingbo on Monday, March 10th. Indy has only a few days to decide if they want to spend big on one of their best pass rushers.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.