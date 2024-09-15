Colts, Packers Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup
It's finally almost time for the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) to hit the stage at Lambeau Field to take on the host Green Bay Packers (0-1).
Injuries told a significant story leading into the week, with the Packers missing quarterback Jordan Love and the Colts ruling out strong safety Julian Blackmon on Friday. Three other starters, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, defensive end Kwity Paye, and receiver Josh Downs entered as questionable. Buckner and Paye were able to be cleared in time.
For Green Bay, Love (knee) entered Sunday as doubtful, while running back MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) and receiver Jayden Reed (calf/shin) were questionable. Love is the only one out with injury.
Here are both teams' lists of inactive players:
- DE Genard Avery
- SS Julian Blackmon (shoulder)
- IOL Tanor Bortolini
- WR Josh Downs (ankle)
- QB Sam Ehlinger (emergency 3rd QB)
- OT Blake Freeland
- TE Will Mallory
Blackmon is dealing with the same shoulder injury that cost him the final two games of last season. In his absence, the Colts could turn to Ronnie Harrison Jr. at strong safety to play alongside free safety Nick Cross. They also have options like Rodney Thomas II and Trevor Denbow on the active roster.
Downs increased his time on the field after returning to practice this week, adding a full practice on Friday. However, he may still be a week away after suffering a high ankle sprain on August 7. With him out, the Colts will likely continue to give AD Mitchell, Anthony Gould, and Ashton Dulin extra snaps while also rotating starters Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce in the slot.
Kicker Matt Gay, who missed last week's game with a hernia, has returned. He was replaced last week by undrafted rookie Spencer Shrader.
- DL Brenton Cox Jr.
- OT Andre Dillard
- OT Travis Glover
- QB Jordan Love (knee)
- S Kitan Oladapo
- DL Colby Wooden
The Packers saw star defensive lineman Kenny Clark improve throughout the week with his toe injury. However, Love never practiced this week and was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday. In Love's place, Malik Willis is expected to start. Reed, meanwhile, showed up on the injury report with a calf/shin injury on Friday and entered the weekend as questionable but is able to give it a go. The rookie Lloyd is also set to make his debut after missing last week with a hamstring injury.
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.