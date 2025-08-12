Packers' Jordan Love to Miss Game Versus Colts
The Indianapolis Colts will have a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers this Thursday, August 14th, at Grand Park in Westfield. They'll follow this with their second preseason game on Saturday, August 16th at Lucas Oil Stadium.
However, the Colts won't see any of Jordan Love, but Malik Willis instead. Love will be ready to play for the regular season, but Lou Anarumo's defense won't play against the Packers' offensive leader.
Indianapolis is nearing the end of its 2025 training camp and recently lost its first preseason tilt last Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens, 24-16. The joint training camp practices are vital to help the team adjust early on to schemes and situations before the start of the regular season.
Indianapolis has a new coordinator in Anarumo, and a multitude of injuries have affected their cornerback room, led by Charvarius Ward. It would have been quite interesting to see how the depleted position for the Colts performed against Love, rather than Willis.
The Colts are approaching such an important season that it's palpable, so every chance to play against the best talent is key for a team adjusting to a new defensive scheme.
So far through training camp, names like defensive end Laiatu Latu, linebacker Joe Bachie, and safety Hunter Woehler have stood out as top performers on the field. For Saturday's game, these three will be ones to watch to see if they can keep up the momentum they've built for the final stretch of training camp.
For the offensive side of the football, Shane Steichen announced that Daniel Jones will play under center for the first few series, while Anthony Richardson Sr. will take over for the rest of the first half after exiting the game against the Ravens early with a dislocated finger.
It's just a preseason contest, but for the Colts, a lot is riding on this. For the defense, it's all about adjusting to and refining a new scheme. For the offense, all eyes will be on what happens with the QB situation as the time for Steichen to decide on a starter approaches.
The Colts versus Packers preseason battle starts at 1 pm EST this Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.