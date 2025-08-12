Colts Camp, Day 13: Richardson, Jones Punctuate Strong Days
The Indianapolis Colts conducted their second-to-last practice of 2025 training camp on Monday, and their final session until they host the Green Bay Packers for a joint practice on Thursday night to close out camp.
Here's how training camp practice No. 13 went.
TEAM
--The following players missed Monday's practice: wide receiver D.J. Montgomery, wide receiver Alec Pierce (groin), safety Nick Cross (hip flexor), cornerback Kenny Moore II (knee), running back Khalil Herbert, cornerback JuJu Brents (hamstring), cornerbacks Jaylon Jones (hamstring), tight end Sean McKeon, defensive end Kwity Paye (groin), linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ankle), center Danny Pinter, defensive end Desmond Little.
OFFENSE
--Daniel Jones ran with the ones first on Monday and built a solid outing. He went 21-of-28 passing (75.0%) during 11-on-11s, with completions to Anthony Gould (5), Ashton Dulin (4), AD Mitchell (3), Tyler Goodson (2), Michael Pittman Jr. (2), Josh Downs, Jonathan Taylor, DJ Giddens, and Ulysses Bentley IV. Jones was much quicker and decisive in his passes than normal Monday, and also tested things downfield much more than usual. The Colts ended practice with Jones and Anthony Richardson getting a late-game drill of 75 yards, and Jones led his group down for a score after he hit Dulin in the end zone from about 25 yards out as Dulin high-pointed the ball. On the ensuing two-point conversion, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter repeatedly yelled "Gotta have it!" as Jones then ran the ball in himself for the two points. Jones hit Gould multiple times throughout the day on chunk plays.
--Richardson also had a big performance on Monday, going 18-of-23 passing (78.3%) during 11-on-11s, with completions to Dulin (4), Warren (3), Pittman (3), Will Mallory (2), Drew Ogletree, Goodson, Giddens, and Downs. Richardson also showed decisiveness and spread the ball around to all areas of the field, although there were stretches on third downs where the defense got the better of him. Richardson, too, ended his late-game drive with a touchdown. He hit Warren on a post for about 25 yards, down inside the five-yard line. He ran the ball in himself, and then found Downs for the two-point conversion as Downs laid out for the ball in the end zone. Richardson's worst play of the day, though, was a ball he threw right to cornerback Charvarius Ward as Richardson was throwing the comeback to Pittman. Ward, being the player he is, easily came down with the interception.
--Jones found Mitchell for a long catch and run early on with Samuel Womack III in coverage. Jones also went deep to Mitchell along the right side for about 40 yards. Mitchell bobbled it as he fell toward the ground, but came down with it. Jones found Mitchell again shortly after over the middle of the field for about 20 yards. Their connection has gotten quite strong as camp continues.
--Richardson made a bold throw early in the day, throwing downfield on the left side to Mallory, who jumped up while a few defenders surrounded him to pluck the ball out of the air. Later, Richardson found Dulin on a corner route on the right side, as Dulin ran after for a total gain of about 30 yards. Richardson also had a perfectly-timed throw to Warren on the right side on a corner route for about 20 yards.
--Taylor flashed one of those vintage JT runs, as he bounced through a crowd in the trenches and took the ball about 80 yards for a touchdown. Goodson had a touchdown as well when he took a shotgun snap and bounced it to the right side for a touchdown of about 10 yards. Goodson also really stood out in pass protection on Monday, picking up a couple of blitzes that helped the offense gain big yardage.
--Another running back sidenote, Bentley has a deadly bounce cut to the outside. For at least the second time this camp, he had a productive run that came as a result of this move, which drew huge reactions from the offensive sideline.
DEFENSE
--The Colts' high-priced defensive free agents continue to look the part in camp, as Ward had his interception on Monday, and Cam Bynum had a diving pass breakup of Jones in front of Mitchell. That's been routine for Bynum this summer.
--With so many cornerbacks banged up, it's given younger or lower-depth-chart guys more opportunities, and they're largely stepping up. Duke Shelley had a pair of pass breakups, and Daniel Scott and Alex Johnson did as well off of Jones and Richardson. Undrafted rookie safety Trey Washington had a run stuff near the goal line. Rookie safety Hunter Wohler had another day of big plays. On one drive, he first had a run stuff during the late-game drill, and a few plays later, had a pass breakup when Richardson targeted Warren about 25 yards or so down the right side. Wohler jumped up to smack the ball away.
--The Laiatu Latu and DeForest Buckner pass-rush tandem continues to heat up, as the pair teamed up for a sack of Jones. They've gotten after Jones and Richardson routinely through camp. It seems as if Latu has had more days with multiple sacks than days without one at all. Rookie lineman JT Tuimoloau got a pressure that you could've considered a sack as well.
SPECIAL TEAMS
--Spencer Shrader made all four of his kick attempts, from 28, 34, 40, and 46 yards. Maddux Trujillo made both of his attempts, from 38 and 46 yards. After practice, special teams coach Brian Mason said that Shrader has "a leg up" in the competition and will play throughout Saturday's preseason game with the Green Bay Packers.
--On the kickoff return circuit, Gould, Coleman Owen, and Bentley were the three returners in rotation.