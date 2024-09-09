Packers Make Plans at QB Known for Colts Game
The Indianapolis Colts lost their season-opener 29-27 to the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. However, in the NFL it's always the next game ahead, especially following a home loss. The next matchup on Indy's schedule is the Green Bay Packers, who recently lost their first game of 2024 to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, their biggest issue wasn't the loss, but rather franchise QB Jordan Love's status after he injured his leg to conclude Friday's contest.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport released a statement from Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on the situation.
Rapoport posted on X:
"#Packers coach Matt LaFleur tells reporters that Malik Willis will start this, assuming Jordan Love can’t go.
“If Jordan is not cleared, then we'll start Malik, and Sean will be the backup."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Colts' defense must be ready for either Love or backup Malik Willis, especially after a horrific showing against the Texans' ground game. On Sunday, running back Joe Mixon went off with 30 carries for 159 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Texans concluded with 213 rushing yards as a team. While Willis isn't the threat that Love is, he's a far quicker ball carrier and can make Indy pay if they can't stop Green Bay on the ground.
The Colts may have the chance to avoid playing against Love next Sunday, but cannot underestimate the speed and athleticism of Willis. Indianapolis cannot afford to start the season 0-2 with one of the losses occurring in the AFC South. We'll see what kind of situation develops for the Packers at quarterback and how Shane Steichen and Gus Bradley will respond as coaches.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.