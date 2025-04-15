Colts' Past Indicates How They'll Draft
It's no secret that Chris Ballard values athletic talent through the NFL draft for the Indianapolis Colts. He's generally gone with the traits that can potentially be developed over the sure thing in a draftee, and it's had mixed results.
Regardless, the Relative Athletic Score is generally tied directly to the Colts. This formula was developed by Kent Lee Platte and provides an athletic synopsis for a player after the NFL combine and relevant college Pro Days.
Recently, in a post on X, Platte tossed out an interesting fact: the Colts have drafted more players in the past four seasons that have an 8.00 RAS score or higher than any other NFL team. The exact number is a massive 29.
While many Colts draft picks have been over an 8.00 score, which is a high-level athlete, nothing compares to some of the recent notables like Jelani Woods (10.00-2022), Anthony Richardson (10.00-2023), AD Mitchell (9.97-2024), and Tanor Bortolini (9.79-2024).
The downside to the process of selecting incredibly athletic players is the potential for injuries, indicated by quarterback Richardson and tight end Woods, both of whom have struggled badly with health setbacks. While Richardson has only played 15 of 34 possible games, Woods has missed the last two seasons and hasn't seen an on-field snap since his 2022 rookie campaign.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Ballard also had requirements for certain positions in the past, it seemed. For example, with wide receiver, he typically wanted larger, bigger-bodied pass-catchers like Alec Pierce. The Cincinnati alum has panned out well, but it didn't start that way.
This narrative changed somewhat when the Colts selected Josh Downs in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. Downs was smaller, around 5'9", but still logged an 8.99 RAS and has been one of the most consistent receivers on the team since his rookie season.
It's hard telling what strategy Ballard will have, as he's already shown a willingness to abandon his old ways. This was made apparent when he struck the iron hot in free agency by spending good money on the defensive secondary, adding former All-Pro corner Charvarius Ward and rising talent, safety Cam Bynum.
Will Ballard implement a different style for the 2025 NFL draft? There's a good shot at that happening, especially considering his job might be on the line if the Colts don't do better than a middling 8-9 record.
The draft is next Thursday, and the Colts must address multiple starting and depth positions for the roster. It will be interesting to see which direction Ballard and the Colts' war room takes on April 24th and beyond.
Recommended Articles