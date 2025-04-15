In terms of sheer volume, here are the number of players each team has drafted over the last four seasons, from 2021-2024, with a #RAS over 8.00



Colts-29

Packers-26

Commanders-22

Cardinals-21

Ravens-21

Rams-20

Chiefs-20

Giants-19

Eagles-19

Bills-19

Saints-19

Bears-19

Cowboys-18…