Colts Should Consider This Strategy for NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are just nine days away from the 2025 NFL draft, where the squad has the 14th overall pick. While it's assumed that Chris Ballard won't make any moves, anything can happen with trades up or down.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently put together a list of all 32 teams and whether they should trade up, stay put, or trade back. For Indianapolis, it's pretty simple: don't make any moves and get who they can at 14th.
"Indianapolis isn't overflowing with extra picks as it tries to build around Anthony Richardson and/or Daniel Jones. The Colts could still get a potential difference-maker here, such as Jihaad Campbell as a linebacker/rusher."
The Colts' 14th overall selection will be all about who has already been selected to that point. Many believe the tight end is the way to go, so if Penn State's Tyler Warren is there, there's a high chance he's a member of Indianapolis.
However, don't be shocked if Indianapolis takes Michigan's Colston Loveland if he's available and Warren isn't, but that might happen with a small trade back in the first round. There's always a shot that Ballard addresses the defense for Lou Anarumo as well, possibly selecting Alabama's Jihaad Campbell or another promising stop troop, similar to what Benjamin said in the Colts' entry.
The team needs a future playmaker at tight end, linebacker, and edge, so realistically, any one of those three positions are up for grabs for Indy to use their 14th selection on. While Benjamin mentions the Colts should stay put, there's a chance that one player might warrant a trade up to secure: Penn State's Warren.
Last draft, Ballard tried to get a deal to move up and grab now-Las Vegas Raiders generational tight end Brock Bowers, but couldn't get it done. While Warren isn't the pure pass-catcher that Bowers is, he's a more complete version of what the Colts need at tight end.
So, with this being the case and a past record of Ballard trying to move up and secure a tight end, it isn't out of the question that a trade up is done if Warren is at the 11th or 12th spot to secure his services for now and the future.
We'll have to see what happens in the always-exciting first round of the NFL draft. Will the Colts stay put and wait for the best available fit to come across their desk? Or will there be a talent that they feel a trade up for?
It's a massive draft where Ballard can't afford to miss on any picks; this goes double for their first-round slot at 14. The time fast approaches for round one to kick off in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with plenty on the line for the Colts' future.
