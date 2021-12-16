Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Patriots

With the Patriots focused on taking away Jonathan Taylor, Pittman will be relied on to win his matchups and keep the Colts moving down the field.

On Saturday night, a familiar foe comes to town.

Fresh off of their bye week, the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) welcome the New England Patriots (9-4) back to Lucas Oil Stadium for the first time since 2015.

A lot of things have changed since that 2015 matchup. Neither Tom Brady nor Andrew Luck is quarterbacking their respective teams. The Colts have added a new head coach and general manager while Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has acquired two more Super Bowl rings.

But one thing that hasn’t changed is the Belichick defensive philosophy. The future Hall of Fame coach is notorious for making opposing teams play left-handed, taking away their best weapon.

In the height of the Colts-Patriots rivalry of the 2000s, Belichick would always put extra defensive attention on Peyton Manning’s favorite targets. Wide receivers Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne would consistently see double-teams, making Manning go elsewhere with the football. Sometimes this worked, and other times, the Colts still found success.

Because of this, it’s safe to assume that the Patriots will use extra resources to make sure the current offensive star for the Colts doesn’t have a big day. That would be Jonathan Taylor, the hottest running back in the NFL.

Taylor has racked up a lead leading 1,348 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns. His performance has led the Colts to the second-best rushing attack in the league and even garnered some MVP considerations.

Belichick knows the Colts’ offense runs through Taylor and will do everything in his power to take that away. So, what happens if Taylor can’t be as effective? Who do the Colts turn to to move the chains?

Enter Michael Pittman Jr.

The second-year wide receiver out of USC has had quite the sophomore season. After showing flashes his rookie year, Pittman has taken the next step that many people had hoped to see. He currently leads the Colts in receptions (67), receiving yards (882), and receiving touchdowns (5).

It’s safe to say that Pittman has taken over as the top receiver for the Colts. While T.Y. Hilton has held that title for years, Pittman has risen to become next up in a line of great Colts wideouts. It’s something he’s had his sights on since training camp.

“Absolutely, yeah I mean that’s pressure that I’ve been looking for,” Pittman said when asked about being the guy. “I want to be that guy so I will accept that pressure and try to play to the highest of my ability.”

One of the keys to his success has been how quickly he has been able to build a rapport with quarterback Carson Wentz. Since the moment Wentz was traded to the Colts in February, Pittman made a concerted effort to get together with his new quarterback. Workouts in southern California, Texas, and Indianapolis commenced well before training camp even began.

The two clicked from the start. It didn’t take long for Wentz to realize he needed to get the ball to Pittman, whether he was open or not.

“I’d say I kind of had that feeling, really going back into camp just seeing what he was doing,” Wentz revealed. “Even though I wasn’t maybe practicing, just seeing that. I would say throughout the season, I can think of a handful of instances where I’m like, okay, that’s who he is. I can think of, off the top of my head, the San Francisco game. The way he ended that ball game coming down with that one – stuff like that. He’s just been a super reliable guy that I’ve noticed since I got here but that chemistry and that trust has developed as the year has gone on.”

The chemistry they have with one another has become evident on Sundays. Wentz regularly looks Pittman’s way on third downs, trusting his receiver will make the tough catches necessary to move the chains.

“It comes down to body control,” Wentz said. “I think it’s big and is often overlooked I’d say in a guy’s ability to control their body, contort their body, make unique catches and (Pittman) does a great job of that.”

Sunday will be no different. With the Patriots focused on stopping the run, Wentz and Pittman are sure to have a big role in determining the outcome of the game.

However, this certainly won’t be a walk in the park, either. It’s expected that Patriots top cornerback J.C. Jackson will be shadowing Pittman Saturday night. Jackson finished second in the NFL with nine interceptions in 2020 and is currently second once again with seven already this season.

“Pittman, he’s a big, strong receiver,” Jackson said this week. “He’s a physical guy. He’s one of their go-to guys … Pittman is more of the go-to guy now. He has stepped up this season, he’s been playing pretty good the past few weeks. That’s their guy.”

Physicality is certainly a strength of Pittman’s. At 6’4”, 223 pounds, he has a size advantage over the 6’1”, 198-pound Jackson. His physicality, strong hands, and ability to win jump balls will need to be at their best against one of the best cornerbacks in the league.

Pittman has been proving all season he is worthy of being the top wide receiver on this team. Now he’ll have to go prove it against some of the best competition he’ll face.

It may very well be the difference between a win and a loss on Saturday night.

