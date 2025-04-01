Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts' Perfect First Two Rounds of Draft
It is officially Draft Month, everybody. We made it. In a mere three weeks, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will strut the stage in Green Bay, WI and declare that the Tennessee Titans are on the clock, with the Indianapolis Colts13 picks later, sitting at No. 14 overall
If you've been following along at Horseshoe Huddle, you know that nailing this draft is paramount for the current leadership of the Colts, as general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen have a mountain of pressure to get the team headed in the right direction.
With that being the case, the HH staff got together to give their perfect picks for the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, allowing the Colts to finally move in the right direction.
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman):
Round 1: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
Round 2: DE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State
"As much as I think Tyler Warren would be the perfect fit, I’m not convinced he’s on the board at 14. He’s a versatile offensive threat who could instantly boost any offense.
In the second round, the Colts could focus on the other side of the ball. J.T. Tuimoloau, who recorded 12.5 sacks last season, would be an ideal replacement for Dayo Odeyingbo."
Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL):
Round 1: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
Round 2: LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
"If you could guarantee me the Colts could get LSU tight end Mason Taylor at 45, then I'd be fine waiting until then to address tight end, but I'm pretty convinced Taylor is going in the top 40. Warren would allow Steichen the flexibility as a playcaller to not have to make too many substitutions, as Warren can handle everything a tight end is supposed to handle. The Colts need an effective tight end, for Steichen's sake, as well as whoever the quarterback is going to be.
Similar to how Taylor is the Colts' best-case scenario at tight end in Round 2, if the Colts don't get Jihaad Campbell or Jalon Walker in Round 1, then Carson Schwesinger is absolutely a home run in Round 2. He's got great athleticism and adequate size and length, his football instincts are top-notch, and he's just as good in coverage as he is against the run. He'd be a great running mate alongside Zaire Franklin."
Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2):
Round 1: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Round 2: TE Mason Taylor, LSU
"This may stray from the conventional path, but Campbell is one of the few blue-chip players in this draft who also fits a position of need for the Colts. His blend of athleticism, versatility, and youth make him the final piece of a massive defensive overhaul this offseason. He would make this defense the best on paper of the Ballard era.
As for Taylor, he’s a rock-solid tight end prospect who can immediately come in and start. He provides a good floor for the offense while also having room to grow into an all-around starter. He would slide in perfectly to Steichen’s offense, regardless of who is playing quarterback next season."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Jared Koch (@jjaredkoch):
Round 1: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
Round 2: IOL Tate Ratledge, Georgia
"Considering the surging pre-draft hype surrounding Penn State’s Warren, I'm doubting the Colts will be fortunate enough to land his services with their selection outside of the top 10. That leaves Loveland as the best fit left on the board for one of this roster’s biggest positional needs, and he’s far from a poor TE2 to turn to. He’s a strong, speedy vertical threat that can provide another weapon to use at Anthony Richardson’s (or Daniel Jones’) disposal during a year in which this offensive unit needs all the upside it can get.
In the second round, it’s not unreasonable to expect Indianapolis to target added reinforcements on the offensive line after losing both Ryan Kelly and Will Fries in free agency to the Minnesota Vikings. Ratledge is a plug-and-play right guard who can fill in on the interior as a strong run-blocker and ample pass protector, further centering this draft around maximizing the talents of Richardson and the offense in a critical third season."
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL):
Round 1: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
Round 2: DT Darius Alexander, Toledo
"The Colts need to focus on upgrading in the middle of the field on both sides of the ball. Warren is the perfect all-around tight end for the Colts, controlling the middle of the field, who can also be a force on third down.
Alexander bolsters the middle of the Colts’ defensive line, providing depth behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart with the chance to become a starter down the line."
Drake Wally (@DWallsterDrake)
Round 1: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
Round 2: LB Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina
"In the past, Indy has gone defense at this position, minus QB with Richardson in 2023. However, tight end is a wasteland for Indy right now. Warren is a possible generational pick who can pay dividends immediately.
Simply put, DKJ fits the new-age linebacker mold. He can handle mostly all the duties of a linebacker, and Lou Anarumo can implement the USC alum in many ways. With E.J. Speed out the door, DKJ can be a more versatile successor."