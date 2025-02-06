PFF Fits Colts' Dayo Odeyingbo with NFC Contenders
The Indianapolis Colts have multiple names on the roster which will require tough choices whether to keep or let walk in NFL free agency. While prominent players like center Ryan Kelly, safety Julian Blackmon, and guard Will Fries garner a lot of attention, another name has barely seen the limelight during the offseason.
Colts edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo saw a rise in 2023 with career-highs in sacks (eight), tackles (38), tackles for loss (nine), and passes defended (two). He was also a monster in quarterback pressure, manhandling blockers to disrupt quarterback rhythm.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron has Odeyingbo as a great fit for the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.
While Odeyingbo hasn’t burst onto the scene with gaudy sack numbers, he has quietly progressed each year within his role, culminating in a 13.0% pass-rush win rate this past season."- Mason Cameron | Pro Football Focus
If there is one thing Odeyingbo is, it's powerful off the line of scrimmage. The former second-rounder is as strong off the ball as it comes, mowing over opposing offensive linemen in a pass rush.
Odeyingbo's power can fit plenty of NFL defenses that need more talent in the defensive trenches. Odeyingbo's size and athleticism can overwhelm any professional protector, but his versatility is also constantly on display.
Odeyingbo isn't just an edge defender, he can also line up in the A or B gaps to serve as a defensive tackle. Per Pro Football Focus, Odeyingbo saw 742 snaps, with 63 in the interior. This proves that he might be an underrated gem despite regression in certain statistics.
This might not look like a must-re-sign on paper, but he is. Odeyingbo has proven his worth since returning from an Achilles injury, providing incredible efficiency and pressure on a defensive line that needs it heading into 2025.
Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, and Tyquan Lewis are the top edge names for Indy, but Odeyingbo ranked first overall in quarterback pressures with 42. This statistic can be surprising to some, but when watching Odeyingbo's tape it's understood why he topped Indy's defense.
The Colts have a new defensive mind in Lou Anarumo, and he can use a name like Odeyingbo. If the Colts are smart, they won't allow the scenario Cameron laid out to come to fruition. While he'll cost some money, it's needed to give Anarumo all the firepower he can use for 2025.
