PFF Reveals Colts Making Massive Draft Day Trade with Chargers
Now that Super Bowl LIX has concluded with a Philadelphia Eagles victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, it's officially the 2025 NFL offseason for all 32 teams, including the Indianapolis Colts.
While free agency is ahead, the NFL draft isn't far behind, and Chris Ballard must hit on his picks to help steer the franchise in the right direction after a mediocre conclusion to the 2024 campaign.
Pro Football Focus expert Trevor Sikkema believes the Colts will make a trade back in his post-Super Bowl mock draft with the Los Angeles Chargers to the 22nd spot in the first round. While it might not make some fans happy, it also makes sense for a position of need in the Circle City.
Below are the trade terms:
Colts receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 22), 2025 second-round pick (No. 55), 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 124), 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 159); Chargers receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 14), 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 116).
Sikkema has Indianapolis selecting East Carolina's cornerback Shavon Revel despite a season-ending ACL tear in 2024.
It's hard to believe that general manager Chris Ballard would draft a player coming off a season-ending injury in the first round, but Revel’s size, athleticism and ball skills would fit in new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's defense to improve a major weakness in Indianapolis last season.- Trevor Sikkema | Pro Football Focus
Revel only played in three games but has solid PFF marks of 84.0 defensive, 70.0 run defense, 66.7 tackling, and 85.4 coverage. As Sikkema points out, he's also got the size and athleticism to fit a Lou Anarumo scheme.
Arguably the biggest reason Revel fits Indianapolis isn't just the scheme, but the uncertainty of JuJu Brents. The former Kansas State Wildcat has seen only 11 of 34 possible games. Despite his talent and potential, he can't stay on the field.
Indy must rely on Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, and Sam Womack III, which isn't enough depth and won't cut it against wide receiver-heavy offenses. This might seem interesting for the Colts given Revel's injuries and trading back, but Penn State tight end and fan-favorite possible Colts draft pick Tyler Warren is already off the board at number seven to the New York Jets.
There are several ways Chris Ballard can move or stay with the 14th overall pick in round one. With the middle-of-the-road selection, there's always a chance of trade back, especially if Indy doesn't like who's on the board in that moment.
While it's not what Colts fans probably want, this mock from Sikkema isn't a bad landing for Indianapolis. Revel can be a staple of the defense for Anarumo if he can put the injury history behind him.
If somehow Brents can also get back on his stride in year three, it makes it an even more impactful pick for the stop troops and an area of the roster that lacked depth in 2024. Anything can happen in the NFL draft during the first round, so rule out nothing when Indianapolis is on the clock.
