AFC PLAYOFF PICTURE:

(w/ 4 Weeks Left)



#1 Chiefs (12-1) [Clinched Div]

-

#2 Bills (10-3) [Clinched Div]

#3 Steelers (10-3)

#4 Texans (8-5)

-

#5 Ravens (8-5)

#6 Chargers (8-5)

#7 Broncos (8-5)



IN THE HUNT:

Fins (6-7)

Colts (6-7)



HANGING ON: Bengals (4-8)#NFL