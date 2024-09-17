Colts Plummet 5 Spots in Latest Bleacher Report Power Ranking
The Indianapolis Colts suffered an embarrassing 16-10 loss to the shorthanded Green Bay Packers this past Sunday. This loss is the second straight for the Colts to start off the 2024 season.
The final score of this one was much closer than the play on the field would indicate, as the Colts were thoroughly beaten by a Packers' team that started Malik Willis at quarterback. This type of loss led to Bleacher Report dropping the Colts from 20th to 25th in their power rankings this week.
Bleacher Report's NFL Analyst Brent Sobleski summed up the Colts' problems perfectly in this excerpt from the power rankings:
"Indianapolis can't stop that run. An 0-2 start can be traced directly to that issue. The Colts aren't just bad against the run; they're easily the league's worst in that department. Through two games, Indianapolis is the only squad to have allowed 400 yards on the ground. The Colts defense has surrendered 75 more yards than the Carolina Panthers, who are the league's worst team with a minus-60 point differential."
The Colts have a chance to right the ship against one of the league's worst rushing attacks this upcoming week, but nothing is a given at the moment with this run defense. The Colts may be viewing the Chicago Bears' running game struggles as their opportunity to get back on track, but the Bears could be hoping a match up with the Colts' appalling front seven is their opportunity to right the ship.
Regardless, this upcoming game against the Bears will be an opportunity for everyone to see what happens when a movable object meets a stoppable force. The Colts have a lot of work to do to improve in both these rankings and the divisional standings going forward.
