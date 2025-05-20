Colts Possess Potential Sleeper Talent
The Indianapolis Colts have one of the most prolific offensive weapons in running back Jonathan Taylor. Last year, the two-time Pro Bowler showed prowess by logging another fantastic season of 1,431 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns.
However, he had to take on a massive workload due to a lack of support around him. Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson left little to offer, putting more emphasis and pressure on Taylor to shoulder the running game and help a struggling Anthony Richardson and aging Joe Flacco under center.
However, that isn't the case after Chris Ballard took to free agency to sign Khalil Herbert and the draft to acquire Kansas State's DJ Giddens. Former Wildcat Giddens was selected in the fifth round, which some believe was a steal given his pure ability and home run-hitting style.
Draft Wire's Scott DiBenedetto believes Giddens is a running back sleeper from the 2025 draft and has his reasoning below.
"His versatility and physical running style fit well with the Colts’ offense. Jonathan Taylor is the unquestioned alpha and will see the lion’s share of touches in Indianapolis, but Giddens should work his way into the rotation."
Giddens was the model of consistency in his time with the Wildcats, putting up great metrics listed below over three seasons in Kansas State.
-517 attempts for 3,087 rushing yards (6.0 average) and 23 touchdowns.
-58 catches for 679 receiving yards (11.7 average) and four touchdowns.
There's a good chance that Giddens overshoots Herbert as the RB2 behind Taylor. Given Giddens' abilities and athleticism, he can provide another weapon for defenses at the second level to consider, possibly opening more opportunities for himself and Taylor.
He helps the quarterback under center by having more to work with; he's a better pass-catcher than Taylor or Herbert and can still hit a stride for a house call at any given moment. Giddens complements Taylor well and will have plenty of opportunities to shine in Shane Steichen's running scheme.
While all eyes are on the quarterback competition between Richardson and Daniel Jones, Giddens shouldn't be slept on with the efficiency out of the backfield he brings to the Colts' offense. Keep tabs on this youngster as he steps into his rookie season in an offense that fits his strengths well.
