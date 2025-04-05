Colts Predicted to Draft Phenomenal Talent
The Indianapolis Colts are in an interesting situation with Anthony Richardson heading into year three. After the field general struggled as badly as possible in 2024 with passing metrics, the Colts felt that competition was a must. Thus, the signing of former New York Giants signal-caller Daniel Jones was enacted.
The Colts want the best from Richardson and, despite bringing Jones in, desire the former Florida Gator to be the franchise quarterback, given their fourth-overall investment in him. One way is to surround him with as many offensive weapons as possible.
Indy has this in the receiver room and backfield but lacks it grossly at tight end. While Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Jonathan Taylor can be a quarterback's best friend, so can a tight end to get open in the short and middle passing attack.
It's assumed that Indianapolis handles this in the first round of the NFL draft, and NFL.com believes the same. Former NFL running and three-time Pro Bowler Maurice Jones-Drew thinks it's none other than Penn State's Tyler Warren.
"No matter who's starting under center for the Colts this fall -- whether it's Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones -- the quarterback will need more offensive weapons." Jones-Drew concluded with "Warren is a big-bodied tight end who has a sizeable catch radius and can drag defenders for extra yards. He's also a former quarterback who made plays out of the Wildcat formation for Penn State."
It's an easy decision for the Colts if they're sitting at 14th, and Warren is available. Indianapolis might also be wise to trade up and secure him if he's a few spots ahead to avoid losing out on a potential generational prospect at tight end.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Warren's 2024 campaign, which earned him the Mackey Award, has been displayed ad nauseam, but it's worth mentioning yet again. In 16 games, Warren secured a whopping 104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches. He also played a factor as a runner, toting the pigskin 26 times for 218 rushing yards and another four touchdowns, making good for 12 all-purpose scores.
Warren can immediately step into the TE1 role, as the Colts currently have Drew Ogletree and Will Mallory in the room. While one can block well and the other operates strictly as a move tight end, Warren is everything for an offense and is undisputed, requiring no tight end sets for Shane Steichen to be forced to operate with.
Warren has been mocked to Indianapolis many, many times, but it's understandable. The Colts haven't had a tight end they can use as a massive weapon since the illustrious Dallas Clark donned the Indianapolis threads; Warren can help Indianapolis get this back, assisting Richardson in the process.
Don't be shocked if the Colts do whatever is necessary to get Warren. While they likely aren't trading up six or seven spots, it's realistic if they make a deal to select Warren if he's at the 10th or 11th to bring him into Steichen's gameplan.
The draft starts in under three weeks, with a lot on the line for the Colts. Chris Ballard must hit a strong stride in the draft, similar to his torrid free agency. The tenured general manager can't miss on the biggest need for the roster.
Recommended Articles