Colts Predicted to Make Intriguing QB Decision
The Indianapolis Colts enter this offseason with a few questions to be answered surrounding their quarterback position.
While 2023 fifth-overall pick Anthony Richardson remains young and possesses gobs of potential, there's still a lot of work to be done to have extreme confidence in him being the franchise guy. A bumpy year two filled with inconsistency and injury effectively puts his status as a starter up in the air, with the Colts having the ability to seek out some competition in the room over the coming months.
One of the candidates who could emerge as a fit for Indianapolis might be New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin predicts to land with the Colts after a potential cut this offseason.
"Carr is technically under contract with the New Orleans Saints, but the team can save tens of millions by saying goodbye, then pursuing a younger alternative (like, say, Alabama's Jalen Milroe) in the draft," Benjamin said. "Indianapolis, meanwhile, needs proven competition for the athletic but erratic Anthony Richardson."
The Saints could be best off by dumping Carr via release for financial purposes. If cut post-June 1st, the veteran quarterback would save around $9 million for the Saints according to OverTheCap –– a team who currently has the worst cap situation in the NFL.
It's a decision that could add up logically, and one where the Colts could come into the picture.
Carr as a free agent addition would give the Colts a low-risk backup behind Richardson to either act as a strong backup, or even a potential starter if he earns his stripes through training camp. At only 33 years old, he likely still has a good amount of football left in him, even if he ends as a cap casualty in New Orleans.
Carr finished 2024 with New Orleans going 5-5 as a starter, posting 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns on five interceptions on a 67.7% completion rate. That's a much better output than what the Colts saw from Joe Flacco this season, so when viewed as an a replacement for his role, it could be a step in the right direction.
Of course, the priority for the Colts this offseason should be to put Richardson in the best situation possible with a sound supporting cast and a chance to succeed. However, some competition may not hurt.
Perhaps Carr could be the one to bring that, and hopefully provide some much-needed stability under center for Indianapolis in the process.
