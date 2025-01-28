Colts Predicted to Add Significant Weapon in NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts have a few holes on their radar to patch heading into this offseason's draft after an 8-9 finish on the 2024 year. Whether that comes from the offensive or defensive side of the football, this team has an abundance of options to select from in an unpredictable class of incoming prospects.
However, one area of concern that's risen above the rest for the Colts this draft season has been at tight end.
Throughout the 2024 season, Indianapolis had among the worst production at the position. If this front office decides not to add onto their existing group via free agency, they could inevitably look to fill that need with their 14th-overall pick in late April.
That's exactly how Pro Football Focus and Max Chadwick expect the Colts to approach their top pick during the 2025 draft. During their most recent mock projecting how the first round will go, Indianapolis ended up landing Penn State tight end Tyler Warren to effectively help out Anthony Richardson and this offense for his critical third year under center.
"Next year seems pivotal for Anthony Richardson to show he can be the Colts’ long-term answer at quarterback. It only makes sense to provide him with as many weapons as possible to get a definitive answer," Chadwick wrote. "Warren was easily the best Power Four tight end this past season, as the John Mackey Award winner led the position in PFF overall grade (91.2), receiving yards (1,230), receiving touchdowns (eight) and yards after the catch (693)."
Warren has remained a popular selection linked with the Colts for this year's draft, and it's extremely easy to see why that is.
Warren was a difference maker for the Nittany Lions during the 2024 season, leading the team in receptions (104), yards (1,233), and receptions through his 16 games on the field.
For the Colts, his addition into this offense would not only be a major assist for Richardson, but also provide some production at the tight end position that this team hasn't seen in some time.
The last time Indianapolis had a tight end secure over 500 yards through the air was in 2018 with Eric Ebron. To find the last 1,000-yard tight end in Colts history, you'd have to turn the clock back to 2009 when Dallas Clark was still leading the charge.
It's safe to say this position group has been a wasteland for this unit across recent history. Bringing Warren into the fold could provide a significant safety net for this offense and their efficiency, and hopefully bring Richardson back up to speed after a bumpy second year in the fold in turn.
While Warren would be a home run pick for the Colts, this team still has some extensive time to land on their final decision. Chris Ballard and Co. has until Thursday, April 27th, when the first-round arrives at Lambeau Field in Green Bay-- where Indianapolis will make their final decision on which top prospect they want to bring onto their roster.
