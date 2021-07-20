Colts' Preseason Opener To Air On NFL Network

The Carson Wentz era gets the national treatment right away in Week 1 of the preseason as the Indianapolis Colts host the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium August 15.

Those anticipating the start of the Indianapolis Colts' new era with Carson Wentz under center will see the Colts on national television in Week 1 of the preseason as the Colts host the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium, which will be broadcast by the NFL Network.

NFL Network will broadcast a record 23 live preseason games this summer, and the Colts will cap off a strong opening week by having Sunday, August 15 to themselves as the Colts and Panthers are the lone Week 1 preseason game that Sunday. NFL Network announced it will broadcast the game at 1 p.m.

Though the Week 1 preseason game will be broadcast on NFL Network, the Colts' Week 2 and Week 3 preseason games and broadcast outlets against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions are undetermined at this time.

While it's highly unlikely the Colts' starters will play much in the Week 1 game against the Panthers, it will be interesting to see how Wentz and new Panthers QB Sam Darnold fair in their first drive with their new teams.

Aside from seeing how Wentz looks, all eyes will be on the young Colts rookie pass rusher, Kwity Paye, who will likely start the game along the defensive line and could see more snaps than a starter typically would in his first career preseason game.

It's hard to take much away from the first preseason game of the year for any team, but it will be great to see real football back on our screens, especially on NFL Network.

