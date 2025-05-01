Pressure is on for Colts to Take Division in 2025
The Indianapolis Colts bolstered their roster following the NFL draft by hauling in eight new selections. However, is it good enough to compete and win the AFC South? Possibly, and it's long overdue that the Colts need to push to take their division.
Without a divisional crown since 2014, the hope is that Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen can finally lead the squad to harness the efficiency to take the AFC South from the Houston Texans.
However, despite a solid draft that secured potential superstar tight end Tyler Warren, Pro Football Focus believes the Colts still haven't done quite enough to be the top dog in the division. Below is what PFF's Dalton Wasserman had to say about the Colts, who finished behind the Texans in the ranks. The Jacksonville Jaguars finished third, while the Tennessee Titans brought up the rear at fourth.
"The Colts were gifted Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, who led all Power Four tight ends with a 93.4 PFF receiving grade in 2024, when he fell to the 14th overall selection in the draft. He joins a loaded receiver unit that includes Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs and Alec Pierce."
Warren can hit the ground running right away in Shane Steichen's offense. Given that the Colts lacked tight end production last year, Warren's addition might amplify Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr., and Alec Pierce's efficiency. Not to forget the second-year pass-catcher Adonai Mitchell, who will look to play better than his rookie tilt.
Wasserman continues.
"The secondary was improved in free agency, as well, with the additions of Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum. Now, the Colts just need to figure out their quarterback situation."
Signing cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum were big-time moves to help Lou Anarumo's defense. Along with these additions, the Colts also drafted Justin Walley (80th overall) and Hunter Wohler (232nd overall) to secure more depth at cornerback and safety.
The Colts are at the end of the line, and the pressure is mounting for a divisional title and playoff spot. For too long, the Colts have finished with mediocre records or little gusto to compete for the AFC South championship.
The division is up for grabs in 2025, and it might be the last chance for Ballard, Steichen, and Anthony Richardson to make it happen and succeed. Indy has to make great things happen to keep the current setup intact. If this doesn't happen, then Indy ownership likely takes a new direction with the franchise, as the Colts' last playoff trip and the AFC South fade further into the distance.
