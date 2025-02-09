Colts Pro Bowler Makes Pitch to Potential Free Agent Signings
The Indianapolis Colts are not just a player or two away from getting back into the playoffs and meeting their goals. After a disappointing, underwhelming 2024 season, where they finished with an 8-9 record, they have finally come to that realization.
As a result, the way they construct their roster has to change. They have to hit on their early-round draft picks, of course, but a more aggressive approach in free agency throughout March and early April has to be utilized to round out the talent and competition levels on the roster by the time the draft is complete at the end of April.
At the end of the Colts' season, leaders from the locker room, coaching staff, and front office all acknowledged that there would likely have to be some new faces joining the team this offseason. This week at the Super Bowl, one of the Colts' captains, linebacker Zaire Franklin, joined The Jim Rome Show and was asked to give his pitch for potential new free agents to join the Colts this offseason:
If you think about bringing a defensive player to help our unit, first of all, Lou (Anarumo) is a well-respected DC in this league... From the Pro Bowl, every single player that I met that played against him, that was on the same team as him, even offensive guys, from (Joe) Mixon to Ja'Marr (Chase) to all those guys, had extreme respect for Lou and just talked about his defensive mind and his ability to put players in positions to succeed.
And then, we've got Pro Bowlers and playmakers at all three levels in DeForest (Buckner), myself, and Kenny Moore. So, adding another dynamic playmaker to that mix, whether it's in the secondary, D-line, or linebacker room, is only gonna add to that and help make this an all-time unit.
And then offensively, I mean Shane (Steichen), everybody who plays for him offensively loves his scheme, loves how he gets guys the ball. Obviously, we had three receivers with over 800 yards, I think that was only like the second time we ever did that in Colts history, so that was pretty dope. We've got a lot of things going. And JT (Jonathan Taylor), of course. C'mon now. So, shoutout to JT.
From a player's perspective, Franklin is looking to add quality teammates alongside him, but the reality is that, after going 30-37-1 since their last playoff appearance, there isn't a person in the locker room that is safe from scrutiny.
While many fans are (rightfully) quick to doubt whether or not the Colts will make many external moves in free agency, there are two big factors. First, they have a new defensive coordinator in Lou Anarumo, who they have to help by getting some players he would want. Second, general manager Chris Ballard has at least already said all the right things regarding the team's approach this offseason.
"Instead of really creating competition throughout and throwing new blood into the locker room, new players into the locker room, I said, ‘You know what? We're going to run it back.’ That was a mistake. It was," Ballard told reporters when the season ended. "Buckner had some comments that I thought were just excellent – about complacency, about ego. He's right. Buck is right – man enough to say it, one, which I love, and two, his assessment was right.
"That falls on me, it does," Ballard continued. "I bet on that we could bring players back, and they would be – they would be as upset about what happened at the end of the season last year (2023) that they'd want to rectify it. At the end of the day, we were not able to. I didn't do a good enough job creating enough competition throughout the roster and keeping everybody on edge."
The Colts have needs to fill all over the roster, whether it be for depth purposes, competition, or just flat-out needs at certain positions.
On offense, the Colts need to find a suitable backup for quarterback Anthony Richardson, who can not only perform well when needed, but perhaps even compete for the starting job should Richardson begin slipping. The Colts also need real complementary players at running back behind Jonathan Taylor who can share the load and make plays. Regardless, backup Trey Sermon is a free agent. At tight end, the Colts have very little, as the group was statistically the second-least-productive in the NFL in 2024. Starters Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson are also set to hit free agency. The offensive line also needs reinforcements with Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, Mark Glowinski, and Danny Pinter hitting free agency.
On the defensive side of the ball, players who were significantly relied upon over the last couple of years, such as Julian Blackmon, Dayo Odeyingbo, E.J. Speed, and Taven Bryan, are all free agents. The defensive line needs more juice inside behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, as well as on the edges. Linebacker needs reinforcements as well. Franklin and Jaylon Carlies may very well be the starters on opening day, but they need good competition behind them. Every bit of the secondary needs more added to it as well.
