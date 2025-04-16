Colts TE Options in Each Round of the NFL Draft
When you think of the Indianapolis Colts and next week's 2025 NFL Draft, the tight end position probably pops up pretty quickly.
It's arguably the worst-kept secret surrounding the team right now. It's an obvious need, general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen have acknowledged they have to have a bigger impact from the group, and mock drafts across the internet overwhelmingly grant the Colts a tight end within the first couple of rounds.
The focus is primarily on the top 50 picks, as there are a few players in Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, and Mason Taylor, who would presumably fix the Colts' problems at the position overnight. However, that's not always how things work. Ballard himself recently acknowledged the Colts would like a stud tight end, but that they "can't dictate the draft."
With that fact in mind, what are the Colts options? We'll start at the top with "the big three" and work our way through all seven rounds to see who the best fits are for the Colts at tight end.
Round 1
- Tyler Warren | Penn State
- Colston Loveland | Michigan
Warren is probably the clearest fit of the bunch. He's got ideal size, strength, and mobility, and he handled a bigger workload for Penn State's offense than you almost ever see for a tight end. He can block, catch, and make plays with the ball in his hand, so he's the total package. Loveland is a more fluid athlete but is not quite as effective of a blocker one-on-one. Still, both players can do anything you'd want a tight end to do and wouldn't have to be taken off the field because they couldn't be trusted in certain situations.
Round 2
- Mason Taylor | LSU
- Elijah Arroyo | Miami
The Colts may need to try and make a move toward the end of the first round if they want to lock Taylor up, either trading back in the first or trading up from the second round. He, too, is the total package, as a smooth route runner with sure hands, who also has the frame and tenacity to block. His best football is ahead of him. Arroyo offers a similar skillset to Taylor as a vertical receiving threat from the tight end position, but his medicals need to check out for previous knee injuries.
Round 3
- Terrance Ferguson | Oregon
- Harold Fannin Jr. | Bowling Green
Ferguson is sort of a diet version of Loveland as a high-volume receiver who's much more known for his pass-catching than blocking, but still looks the part of an eventual three-down tight end. Fannin was an incredibly productive pass-catcher in college, setting all sorts of records, but can he play at a weight in the NFL that will allow him the mobility to be himself while also being a reasonable blocker?
Round 4
- Gunnar Helm | Texas
- Mitchell Evans | Notre Dame
- Oronde Gadsden II | Syracuse
Helm and Evans are both good blockers who can move the chains in the passing game, but this is the point in the draft where you begin to see a drop-off in the well-roundedness of the tight end group. Both players could be starters in the NFL, but probably aren't going to keep defenses up at night as pass-catchers. Gadsden, however, is a mismatch playmaker in the passing game but is not going to be put on the line to block. He can be effective out on the move, but will probably be a situational player in the NFL.
Round 5
- Thomas Fidone II | Nebraska
- Jake Briningstool | Clemson
Both Fidone and Briningstool are fine, capable pass-catchers who offer some upside as blockers but are likely not going to evolve beyond role players. Fidone dealt with injuries for a couple of consecutive seasons early in his career, which may affect his draft stock.
Round 6
- Joshua Simon | South Carolina
- Jackson Hawes | Georgia Tech
- Luke Lachey | Iowa
- Jalin Conyers | Texas Tech
There's a lot of potential in the sixth-round range. Simon is a big, athletic player with loads of potential that screams "Colts." Conyers has the capability to wear different hats. Hawes and Lachey are a couple of mostly-blockers who have some utility as pass-catchers. Keep an eye on Hawes, who reminds me a bit of former Colts tight end Jack Doyle.
Round 7
- Gavin Bartholomew | Pittsburgh
- Moliki Matavao | UCLA
- Keleki Latu | Washington
These three tight ends all have different styles but plenty of upside. Bartholomew is a determined blocker who can catch but isn't going to give you much more than that of a chain-mover. Matavao is also more of a blocker but has shown more capability in the passing game, making some big plays that are intriguing for a bigger role. Latu, the younger brother of Colts 2024 first-round pick Laiatu Latu, is a big pass-catcher who's still growing into his abilities as a blocker but has shown the capability to do it.