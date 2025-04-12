Expert Names Remaining Needs for Colts Ahead of Draft
As the NFL draft inches closer, the Indianapolis Colts are picking apart their roster to find what positions need to be repaired ahead of the 2025 season.
The Colts started off the offseason by signing safety Cam Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward, but have since slowed their business down. Colts general manager Chris Ballard has around $20 million in cap space to work with, meaning the best bargains will be found in the draft.
When Ballard looks across his roster, a few spots are bound to stick out. There's been inconsistency across the board, but the biggest worries likely remain at tight end and linebacker. Ahead of the draft, Pro Football Focus analyst Bradley Locker thinks both spots need immediate starting replacements.
"In a prove-it season for Anthony Richardson, expect Indianapolis to target a tight end within the first two rounds," Locker wrote. "Meanwhile, after the loss of E.J. Speed, the Colts effectively need at least one more starter over the middle, given that Jaylon Carlies played just 242 snaps as a rookie."
Locker pointed out the Colts' tight end need before the team re-signed Mo Alie-Cox, but the point still remains. Indianapolis has not had a playmaker who can make the difference at tight end since 2018, when Eric Ebron was on the team. Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, and Mason Taylor have been floated as possible replacements to target in the first two rounds.
At linebacker, Carlies might not be ready to take the next step yet. An early-round replacement would be ideal to ensure some sort of starter could fill in by the beginning of next season.
Aside from glaring needs, Locker listed edge rusher and interior offensive line as other positions that could use depth or future replacements.
"Although general manager Chris Ballard selected Laiatu Latu in the first round last year, Indianapolis still ranked 28th in team pressure rate in 2024. With Dayo Odeyingbo now in Chicago, Laiatu returns as the only Colts edge rusher to eclipse a 10.5% pass-rush win rate, making the position a major need. The same applies along the interior offensive line with Ryan Kelly and Will Fries now Vikings, although the Colts seemingly have one spot filled by Tanor Bortolini."
Many mock drafts have the Colts focusing on the trenches within the first two days. Latu's expected growth and Samson Ebukam's return are promising building blocks for Lou Anarumo's defensive scheme to expand upon in the draft.
On the offensive line, the situation is more dire. Braden Smith and Bernhard Raimann, the team's two tackles, are not under contract for 2026. This makes this year's draft incredibly important as the team must find replacements ahead of time.
Barring any trades, the Colts will be on the board with the 14th overall pick on Thursday, April 24 to begin their draft.