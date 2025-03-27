Colts Projected to Load Up on Defense Even Further
The Indianapolis Colts made plenty of moves in the first week of NFL free agency, including the signings of safety Cam Bynum, cornerback Charvarius Ward, and quarterback Daniel Jones.
Even though Indianapolis repaired a secondary filled with flaws, there are still clear issues that need to be addressed in the upcoming NFL draft. Positions like tight end, linebacker, and some spots on the offensive and defensive line could use serious talent boosts.
The Colts have their own pick in each of the seven rounds of this year's draft, starting with the 14th overall pick. Experts have linked the Colts to tight ends and linemen alike, but have increasingly grown fond of players like Penn State's Tyler Warren or Michigan's Colston Loveland as possible first-round picks for general manager Chris Ballard.
In a new seven-round mock draft by Matt Miller of ESPN, the Colts decide to take a swing on Loveland with their first pick.
"Loveland was the Michigan passing game this past season, catching 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns despite anemic QB play," wrote Miller. "He also became an accomplished move blocker in the Wolverines' run-heavy scheme, which Colts RB Jonathan Taylor will appreciate."
Loveland's threat as a pass-catcher and as a run-blocker makes him an intriguing prospect for Indianapolis. Zero Colts tight ends passed the 200-yard mark in 2024, so it's clear an upgrade is needed if the team wants to give their quarterbacks a chance.
Heading into day two of the draft, Miller sees the Colts upgrading the trenches with offensive guard Donovan Jackson in the second round and defensive end Oluwafemi Oladejo in the third round.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Jackson, an Ohio State product, would be necessary depth for the Colts after Will Fries and Ryan Kelly jumped ship to the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month. In 2024, he allowed two sacks, five QB hits, and 12 QB hurries in 422 pass-blocking snaps. Jackson spent time as a left guard and left tackle in Ryan Day's offense, which could be valuable versatility for Indianapolis.
Oladejo, on the other hand, would renew his friendship with former UCLA teammate Laiatu Latu on the defensive side of the ball.
"The Colts need to replace Dayo Odeyingbo, who left for Chicago after 16 sacks in the past three seasons. Oladejo is an ascending player with the traits to become a three-down defensive end," wrote Miller."
Moving onto day three, the Colts would still have some spots to fill. Miller thinks Indianapolis will select four-straight defensive players on the final day of the draft, including two linebackers and two defensive backs.
In the fourth round, Miller has the Colts taking linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. from Georgia. Mondon came alive toward the end of the Bulldogs' season, recording two sacks and 28 tackles in their final three games. Should the Colts take him, there's a chance he could start alongside Zaire Franklin from day one.
Heading into round five, the Colts chose cornerback Upton Stout from Western Kentucky. Stout earned All-CUSA First Team honors in 2024 while posting a team-high 7.5 tackles for loss in 12 starts. He took 355 snaps from the slot in his final year, meaning he could fill in behind Kenny Moore II as an important piece of roster depth.
To close out the draft, Miller sees the Colts selecting safety Dante Trader Jr. from Maryland and linebacker Eugene Asante from Auburn. Both players have Power 5 experience, so the transition from the collegiate level to the professional level wouldn't be as drastic.
Considering the lack of depth at safety and at linebacker (especially since Grant Stuard left), the Colts could easily take two players to fill roster spots and compete for backup roles. Even then, Indianapolis has started late-round players before and could do so again in 2025.
Overall, Miller thinks the Colts will select defensive players with five of their seven picks. It wouldn't be surprising, but it would certainly put pressure on defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to develop his guys into a capable unit in his first season with the Colts.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.