Colts Projected to Have Perplexing Early Draft Rounds
The Indianapolis Colts have made a massive impact in free agency but must be equally efficient in the NFL draft. Despite adding massive talents like cornerback Charvarius Ward, the Colts must continue to do more to their roster to solidify a chance at the playoffs.
CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso put together a three-round mock draft and the Colts make sure to address multiple avenues of their depth chart that make sense and have the chance to shine right away.
Starting with pick number 14, the Colts go the route of tight end to give Anthony Richardson a weapon at the position that grossly lacked last season.
Tyler Warren | Tight End (First Round - #14)
Penn State's Tyler Warren has been mocked to the Colts numerous times and for good reason, he was an absolute unit in 2024. After catching 104 passes for 1,233 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, it's clear he should be the Colts' top priority if they can secure him.
Warren can also block and be used as more than a tight end, as indicated by his 26 carries for 218 rushing yards and four more scores. Warren would be a much-needed addition to the Colts. There's even a chance Indy makes a trade-up to snag Warren if it makes sense
Jonah Savaiinaea | Tackle (Second Round - #45)
An interesting pick by Trapasso in the second round in the form of Arizona Wildcats tackle Jonah Savaiinaea gives the Colts a big-time addition to the offensive line. However, given the Colts will have right tackle Braden Smith for another year and left tackle is secured by Bernhard Raimann, it's likely that Savaiinaea would start as a backup.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Savaiinaea played 345 snaps at left and 364 at right tackle, which might get the attention of Chris Ballard given his versatility. After Will Fries left at right guard, Matt Goncalves might transition to start there, meaning the Colts need a backup swing tackle who can be the future heir at right tackle when Smith tests free agency in 2026.
Jared Wilson | Center (Third Round - #80)
After the departure of Ryan Kelly, the attention goes to Tanor Bortolini to take the reins at center for Indianapolis. Along with the retaining of Danny Pinter and Wesley French, the center position seems secured with starter and depth talent. That's why the selection of Jared Wilson from Georgia is so perplexing.
Is this for competition? Depth? Regardless, Wilson was the top-graded lineman for Georgia per Pro Football Focus with a 79.6 and showed prowess in the passing game, finishing out with a rock-solid mark of 84.9. Despite the talent, this is a farfetched guess and is hard to foresee the Colts going forward with.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.